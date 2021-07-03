Home Campus Remember studying abroad?
Remember studying abroad?

By Natalee Westover
0
79
Image taken by Jason Flora

The Humanities and Philosophy Department assembles a trip to Europe every year.

Unfortunately, the travel study was canceled the past two summers because of COVID-19. The possibility for a summer 2022 trip is being discussed.

According to the department’s home page, “The Humanities travel study program offers remarkable cultural immersion through visits to such places as London, Prague, Vienna, Venice, Florence, Rome, and Paris.”

Photo taken by Jason Flora
Image taken by Jason Flora

The trip lasts three to four weeks, and around 45 students are selected to attend.

According to the Department of Humanities and Philosophy’s page, Students are required to take three to six credits. This includes pre-departure, on-site and post-trip assignments.”

Students get the opportunity to examine the art they have observed in class up close in museums.

“It’s like walking through a textbook, almost everything that we experience together as students and faculty is somehow connected to our humanities curriculum, especially to our western culture classes,said Jason Flora, the Humanities and Philosophy Department Chair.

The name of the painting is "The Raft of the Medusa," Théodore Géricault. The photo was taken by Jason Flora
The name of the painting is "The Raft of the Medusa," Théodore Géricault.
Image taken by Jason Flora

Being able to see art in person changes one’s appreciation and admiration for it.

“I’ve had several students who stand in front of one of these paintings and they’ll say,’ I finally get it,'” Flora said.

Even though this trip is meant for educational purposes, many spiritual experiences and epiphanies have occurred.

“We have lots of professional help from faculty,” Flora said. “We have lots of help from Heaven too.”

Image taken by Jason Flora
Image taken by Jason Flora

Exposure to a variety of European cultures provides unique hands-on experiences. Different encounters with new languages, foods and customs have pushed students and faculty members outside of their traditional comfort zone.

Besides the often deep and personal connections participants make with one another, interactions with both church members and those of other faiths help to further strengthen faculty and students’ testimonies and overall spiritual sensitivities toward the restored gospel of Jesus Christ,” Flora noted.

Natalee Westover
