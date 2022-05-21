Home News Remember the fallen at the Pocatello Run to Remember
Remember the fallen at the Pocatello Run to Remember

By Isaac Hayes
The event will honor Idaho's veterans. Photo by Sydney Rae on Unsplash.

The Department of Idaho Veterans of Foreign Wars will be hosting its annual Idaho Field of Heroes Run to Remember. The run will be held on Saturday, May 28, at the Century High School in Pocatello, Idaho.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the track. The run will last from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

After the run, there will be activities throughout the day, including children activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stasia Acrobats will be performing at 3:30 p.m., and a flag folding-ceremony will be at 7 p.m.

“It sounds super exciting,” said Mark Angus, a senior studying industrial organizational psychology. “I ran there two years ago and tied for winning the Shamrock Shuffle.”

The run is just part of a weekend-long event for remembering fallen soldiers. Other activities include a dedication service that will be held on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

A flag-folding ceremony will also be held on Sunday, May 29, starting at 6 p.m.

“I think this is a really great opportunity to experience a little bit of what these veterans went through for all of us,” said Connor Nelson, a freshman studying exercise physiology.

The Department of Idaho Veterans of Foreign Wars welcomes all to come to this event to support and remember the fallen and their families.

Isaac Hayes
