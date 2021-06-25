Renaissance faire abides in Rigby

Looking for something to do on a boring weekend? Go to the East Idaho Renaissance Faire in Rigby, Idaho.

The Renaissance faire will be open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays, from June 25 to July 17. This year, the faire is located at Krupp Scout Hollow on 688 N 4200 E, Rigby, Idaho and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for children and free for those under the age of 3. Groups of four can get in for $35, with each additional ticket costing $7.

According to the East Idaho Renaissance Faire website, “All general admission tickets are available for purchase at the gate only.”

All shows and demonstrations, like the fire show and the Knight’s Tournament, are included in your ticket price.

Travis Clarke, a junior studying psychology, is minoring in theatre and will be a jewelry vendor at the faire.

“(One) big thing that brings people is the Knight’s Tournament,” Clarke said. “So you get to watch a bunch of knights fight, which is super cool and free.”

According to the faire website, “Games, rides, food, and beverages will incur additional charges.”

“The vendors cost money,” Clarke said. “Most of the games cost money, but they’re all also cheap. When I did ax-throwing, you paid a dollar and you got three throws. I don’t know if that’s the exact case now, but I know none of the games were expensive.”

Clarke said that most people will likely be in costume, but dressing up is not required. All of the people who work there will be dressed up, and about half the visitors in 2019 wore costumes while the rest wore casual clothing.

He also said the event is great for children.

“And if you have kids, you should bring them,” Clarke said. “Kids love festivals like that. I don’t know what it is, but little kids see a dude in a suit of armor and a sword — it is so sick.”

With many historical-themed activities, food and wares to buy, the Renaissance faire is there for your enjoyment.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been to a Ren. faire or a similar festival and been super upset because everyone’s there to entertain you,” Clarke said.