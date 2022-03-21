Research from BYU-I students says emojis lower stress levels

On Saturday, March 12, a group of four BYU-Idaho students gathered the results for an experiment on emoji’s neurological effect on people’s stress levels.

Breana Hanks, a junior studying biology, had the idea to get a group together for a research project. She started the group with senior John Edge and junior Logan Howell, who are both studying biomedical science. They were joined by Kathy Ceron, a junior studying biology.

They did this project outside of any class curriculum for the purpose of getting into graduate schools. Many graduate programs require students to have research hours to even be considered for the program.

Originally, with the idea of researching fear and stress in mind, they wanted to do an experiment with rock climbing. They changed their focus to emojis when they found that the equipment they had was impractical for measuring rock climbers.

“It took us about two and a half semesters to finally come up with this idea,” Hanks said. “The hard part was finding something that was original that would have an effect on the rest of the world.”

To do their experiment, they used a test called the “Sing-A-Song Stress Test.”

Participants were connected to a heart rate monitor and a galvanic skin response sensor, which measured how sweaty their skin was getting. With both tools, they were able to get a good indication of the stress levels of the participants.

The experimentees were shown a PowerPoint of neutral messages about the planet Jupiter for around seven minutes followed by a countdown timer to get a baseline stress level.

After getting their baseline, the participants were shown a slide that said they had 60 seconds to prepare to sing a song and that the results of their performance would be presented to professors in the Music Department of BYU-I.

Then, another countdown timer popped up. Some participants saw a blank timer, some saw a timer with a calm emoji and some saw a timer with a nervous emoji. Their stress levels were then measured again to see how they may have changed due to the presence of the emoji.

To the shock of the experimenters, their results were that the people who saw the nervous and the calm emojis showed significantly less stress than the people who had a blank countdown.

“Think of all the times that you have sent an emoji in the past week,” Edge said. “Think that you could have unknowingly helped someone out who might have been overwhelmed by school or whatever else by just sending an emoji to them.”

The group will be presenting their research at the Research and Creative Works Conference later this semester.