Whether you are looking for an internship to fulfill your major’s degree requirements or just for additional experience, there are thousands of internship openings currently open to applicants.

It is a common misconception to assume that the only way you can find a high-quality internship is by knowing somebody personally within the business. While personal networking is always a good idea, it is not the only option — thanks to all of the resources available to us on the internet and through BYU-Idaho directly.

It is the responsibility of students to take the initiative to find an internship opportunity and reach out to potential employers. The very act of choosing and securing an internship itself can be great preparation for your future job search. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, but enjoy the freedom of determining when, where and for whom you will gain internship experience.

“My internship was so helpful because I was able to receive more personalized feedback and creative freedom than I typically do in my classes,” said Sara Fawson, a senior studying communication.

Internships are intended to be opportunities for you to get one-on-one mentorship from professionals working directly in your area of study. It is important to keep in mind what specific direction you hope to go in professionally upon graduation when choosing internships.

A great place to start in your journey to finding a perfect internship is the BYU-I website under the “Finding an Internship” tab. This tab can be accessed here. A number of great resources for finding an internship are linked within this tab including:

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a business and employment-oriented online service that operates via a website and mobile app. It is primarily used for professional networking and career development. It allows you, the job seeker, to look at posted internship and job opportunities, and make connections with potential employers and influential people within your industry.

Handshake

Handshake is BYU-I’s online database for jobs, internships and career postings. Potential employers have the ability to create an extensive company profile for the sole purpose of student engagement and hiring. Job postings, résumé reviews, interview scheduling and even on-campus recruiting events can all be scheduled through Handshake.

Internship Coordinators

Every department at BYU-I has a faculty internship coordinator. This is a great starting point for all students looking into internships because they can ensure that you understand all of your department’s requirements for internship credit. The list of all internship faculty coordinators and their contact information can be found here.

Career Networking Center

The BYU-Idaho Career Center is located in the Manwaring Center directly across from the Crossroads in MC 200. They are committed to helping students develop plans to find and get great jobs. You can stop in at any time for resume or LinkedIn help or to get in contact with someone who can point you in the right direction towards other internship and job search resources.

Internship Service Missionaries

BYU-I has Internship Service Missionaries in a number of locations who are available to help you find an internship in their designated geographic area. For example, there are BYU-I Internship Service Missionaries serving right now on campus in Rexburg, Boise, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Northern California, Orange County, SLC, Portland, Seattle and even Washington D.C. All of their contact information can be found here.

The task of finding an internship opportunity that interests you and applying to real employers can be quite intimidating. It is important to remember that although you don’t know everything, good internship employers recognize that and are eager to bring you into their company because they see your potential.

“A willingness to learn is the essence of being a great intern,” said Esther Wolf, a recent graduate of BYU-I.

If you have a sincere desire to grow and learn within the business, there are potential employers waiting to hire you through all of the internship resources linked above.

Remember the BYU-I Mission Statement’s promise to “Prepare students of diverse interests and abilities for lifelong learning and employment.”

Every class you take, question you ask and connection you make with fellow students and faculty are preparing you not only to find an internship, but also to be successful in the professional workplace.