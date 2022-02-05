Return of the Acoustic Café

On Saturday, Feb. 5, from 8-10 p.m. at The Crossroads, the Acoustic Café event will take place.

This event happens once each semester where students gather to enjoy refreshments, socialize with others and listen to music in a relaxed café-like environment. The musical performers undergo auditions prior to the event, and this semester’s rendition will include a mixture of acoustic guitar, piano and vocal performances.

“I’ve brought a couple of my friends in the past, and a lot of them will go once, then come again the next semester and participate,” said Ezrie Thacker, a junior studying elementary education. “It’s a fun night to meet a lot of people and see a lot of the talent that we have on campus.”

Thacker is one of the students who assisted in the planning of this event, and she mentioned that there will be several performers, including a band who has worked with Acoustic Café a lot previously.

Devon Phelps, a sophomore studying communication, is a member of the band, “Neighbors You Know,” who performed at Acoustic Café during the winter and spring semesters of 2021.

“We really enjoyed the decorations and the fancy environment that it had,” Phelps said. “We also loved how it was very professional and organized. We love performing our songs there.”

Acoustic Café will have seating for 500 people, and tickets for this event can be purchased at the door for $3 with an I-card, or $5 without one.