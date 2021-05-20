Return of the Choirfest

On May 22 from 7:30 to 9 p.m., the BYU-Idaho choirs will be live-streaming their first Choirfest of the semester from the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall under the direction of Randall Kempton, director of choral activities and the conductor of the Collegiate Singers.

The concert will feature five different choirs, including the Collegiate Singers, the Concert Choir, the Advanced Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Chorus and Bella Voce singing a variety of different pieces throughout the night.

“There will be some new sacred music that will be coming from our faculty,” Kempton said. “Dr. (Paul) Busselberg and I have written some new pieces for it, so there will be some brand new stuff that nobody’s ever heard before, and we’re very excited about that.”

Apart from new pieces composed by faculty members of the Music Department, the concert will also feature music familiar to those who have attended choir concerts in the past or who have experienced choral music.

“There will be some choral classics and things that have been around for a long time,” Kempton said. “It will reflect the breadth of music history from the Renaissance through the 21st century, so there will be something there that should be interesting to everybody.”

While members of the choirs have been preparing for this concert since the beginning of the semester, they have also had to make specific changes to stay in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

“The guidelines that we have worked out with Eastern Idaho Public Health and our administration allow us to sing on stage without masks, but with 9-foot spacing,” Kempton said. “As we’re singing and expelling more air, we’ve increased that distance which makes our choirs smaller.”

Despite having to make accommodations to stay in line with COVID-19 and its guidelines, the students are still very eager and excited to participate in such a large choral event.

“When we’re socially distanced, it’s hard to connect with people,” said Mariah Harris, a senior studying music education. “This will be a great way to connect because it will share a message of unity and mindfulness.”

Kempton and the other choirs will have three additional performances throughout this semester on June 11, June 26 and July 9. Contact Kempton for any other questions or inquiries regarding the choirs.