Revive & Thrive Clothing focuses on sustainability and style

Located inside Golden Co. Beauty Studios is Revive & Thrive Clothing, owned by Sariah Andrews. Revive & Thrive Clothing is a local thrift store that sells women’s clothing and accessories.

Andrews spends a lot of her time hand-selecting each piece that she sells in her store. Much of her time running her business is finding pieces that she loves and making sure the quality is to her liking.

“A full day thrifting where I go to multiple stores is like a 12-hour day,” Andrews said. “I do one round and put everything in one or two carts and then go through and make sure it has no flaws. Then I go around again and find more pieces that got put out while I was doing my first round.”

Revive & Thrive Clothing is about finding hidden gems and giving them a new life.

“The more I started getting into it, the more I realized that there was actually a big community for it, and people really liked the idea of reselling thrifted stuff because they were able to get really nice name brand items for cheaper,” Andrews said.

After running her small business on Instagram for almost two years, Andrews opened her own store this past March. Almost exactly two years ago, Andrews found a vintage pair of “mom jeans” at Deseret Industries, distressed them and resold them. This is when it clicked to her that she could turn it into something bigger.

“I didn’t realize how much went into this kind of a business until I started living with her,” said Rylee Dunkley, a friend and roommate of Andrews. “She’s constantly answering direct messages, posting and commenting.”

Andrews takes pride in clothing that is sustainable and in finding pieces that make others feel beautiful. She plans to keep growing her business both on Instagram and in her new store.

“My whole goal for this is for people to walk away feeling pretty because that is a struggle for a lot of girls and guys,” Andrews said. “So when people can walk out of my store with an outfit they’re so excited about and know it’s going to make them feel beautiful, that’s my goal.“

If you would like to visit Revive & Thrive Clothing, you can find the store at 125 E. 1st N. You can also visit Revive & Thrive Clothing’s Instagram.