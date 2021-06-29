Rexburg Air Show is “Looking Forward, but Remembering the Past”

On Saturday June 26, The Legacy Flight museum hosted its annual air show. The airshow ran from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rexburg Madison County Airport. It was free and a great activity for Father’s Day and fun for the whole family.

The airshow used the theme “Looking Forward, but Remembering the Past” as it aired some historic warbirds such as the P-51 Mustang. The P-51 Mustang, as well as other aircraft flown in the airshow, were used in World War ll.

The airshow brought many people from the community together as well as some outside visitors.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Latawmia Kershaw, a Montana resident. “I liked when they blew up the golf cart.”

The airshow included everything from aerobatics and pyrotechnics. As stated by Kershaw they blew up a golf cart.

“I loved when they did a big explosion and had a plane fly through it,” said Aspen Hansen, a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

The airshow had warbird flyovers, pyrotechnics and formation flying. It included many stunts and even a competition where planes tried to drop a two-pound bag of flour over a target.