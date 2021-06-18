Rexburg Airport hosting airshow this weekend

This Saturday, the Rexburg-Madison County Airport located at 296 North Airport Road will host the Legacy Flight Museum Air show from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Admission is free.

There will be aerobatics, pyrotechnics, food vendors and much more. The airport’s historic warbirds will also be on display for attendees to enjoy.

This is a family-friendly, pre-Father’s Day event.

Flying weather is prime the day of the event. According to forecast7.com, the forecast for Saturday is a high of 90°F and a low of 54°F with 0% chance of rain.

