Rexburg and Idaho Falls temples opening for all ordinances with restrictions

By Bailee Merrill
Rexburg, Idaho temple Photo credit: Ileana Hunter

The Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples, along with over 30 other temples, will reopen for Phase 3 between June and July. Specific dates are not yet released.

Phase 3 implies that temples will be open for all ordinances with restrictions. According to a recent news release from the Church, restrictions include: “masks worn at all times, limited numbers of patrons in the temple at a time, minimal staff in the temple, sanitization after each temple ceremony, careful social distancing and seating arrangements, and temperature checks at the entrance.”

The Rexburg and Idaho Falls temples closed over a year ago on March 23, 2020. They progressed to phase 2 in August 2020, opening for all living ordinances only with restrictions.

Students feel hopeful and enthusiastic about the change.

“The temple is a really special place for us to get away from the hustle and bustle of life for a little bit,” said Sean Crone, a junior studying communication. “Having the ability to go to the temple and reconnect spiritually I think will be helpful for a lot of students.”

“It’s a good sign of things to come,” said Nick Timothy, a sophomore studying communication. “ It’s a sign that things are getting better.”

This adjustment is due to COVID-19 conditions easing in certain areas.

“I feel the church has been incredibly responsible throughout the pandemic,” said Caleb Barzee, a sophomore studying software engineering. “They’ve taken the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I’m excited that the temples are reopening, and I think the church will do it in a safe and responsible fashion.”

Barzee was sealed to his wife in the Rexburg temple last November and shared how impressed he was with how the temple handled COVID-19 accommodations.

According to the news release, “Members in each temple district will be notified via email when they can make online reservations for their temple.”

Bailee Merrill
