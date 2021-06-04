Rexburg Blood Drive

The BYU-Idaho Center is offering times this month for students to participate in the blood drive. The dates are as follows: June 4 and June 9 through June 11. For all of the dates, the times are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You have the option to choose a specific time through the hyperlink.

The American Red Cross asks for those with stable immune systems and good health to contribute to this event. Donated blood is distributed to hospitals around the U.S. to those who have a chronic illness, cancer treatments, surgeries and so much more. Doing this will save the lives of thousands.