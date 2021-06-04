Home Campus Rexburg Blood Drive
Campus

Rexburg Blood Drive

By Hailey Buis
0
50
Photo credit: Promenade Temecula

The BYU-Idaho Center is offering times this month for students to participate in the blood drive. The dates are as follows: June 4 and June 9 through June 11. For all of the dates, the times are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You have the option to choose a specific time through the hyperlink.

The American Red Cross asks for those with stable immune systems and good health to contribute to this event. Donated blood is distributed to hospitals around the U.S. to those who have a chronic illness, cancer treatments, surgeries and so much more. Doing this will save the lives of thousands.

Previous articleGetting the vaccine at BYU-I
Hailey Buis
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Getting the vaccine at BYU-I

Spencer Callister - 0
Students have access to COVID-19 vaccines through the school and a variety of other locations.
Read more
Campus

New Japanese tea house area being added to Ricks Garden

Roger Hughes - 0
A popular date spot adds a new sitting area.
Read more
Campus

BYU-I alumni start political blog to teach the basics of good discussion

Joel Randall - 0
Learn how former BYU-I students are putting civility back in political discussion.
Read more

Most Popular

Rexburg Blood Drive

Campus Hailey Buis - 0
Are you interested in donating blood for those in need?
Read more

Getting the vaccine at BYU-I

Campus Spencer Callister - 0
Students have access to COVID-19 vaccines through the school and a variety of other locations.
Read more

New Japanese tea house area being added to Ricks Garden

Campus Roger Hughes - 0
A popular date spot adds a new sitting area.
Read more

BYU-I alumni start political blog to teach the basics of good discussion

Campus Joel Randall - 0
Learn how former BYU-I students are putting civility back in political discussion.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Rexburg Blood Drive

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    Are you interested in donating blood for those in need?
    Read more

    Getting the vaccine at BYU-I

    Campus Spencer Callister - 0
    Students have access to COVID-19 vaccines through the school and a variety of other locations.
    Read more

    New Japanese tea house area being added to Ricks Garden

    Campus Roger Hughes - 0
    A popular date spot adds a new sitting area.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Rexburg Blood Drive

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    Are you interested in donating blood for those in need?
    Read more

    Getting the vaccine at BYU-I

    Campus Spencer Callister - 0
    Students have access to COVID-19 vaccines through the school and a variety of other locations.
    Read more

    New Japanese tea house area being added to Ricks Garden

    Campus Roger Hughes - 0
    A popular date spot adds a new sitting area.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv