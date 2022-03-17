Home News Rexburg celebrates 139th birthday with TEDxRexburg
Rexburg celebrates 139th birthday with TEDxRexburg

By Ashley Ping
Dr. Jason Karp speaking about how running like an animal can make us human Photo credit: Ashley Ping

“TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages,” states the TED website. “TEDx brings the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through TEDx events. These events are organized by passionate individuals who seek to uncover new ideas.”

After starting as a BYU-Idaho senior project in 2015, TEDxRexburg has grown and is now put on by the city of Rexburg. Maija-Liisa Adams, an adjunct Professional Presentations professor, has been coaching TEDx speakers around the country for many years.

“TED is the most credible stage in the world,” said Adams. “If someone gets on that stage, it raises their credibility immediately.”

The theme of Saturday’s event was resilience. Six of the eight speakers were originally scheduled to speak at TEDxRexburg in March of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled two weeks prior.

Resilience was presented in the form of an uprooted tree on the stage. Preston Pugmire, the master of ceremonies, told the story of a scientific study done on the strength of trees against wind storms.

Following Pugmire’s remarks, the first four speakers were Clayton Poland, Jenna Johnson, Russell Gaede and Seth Robins.

“I want you to realize that there are small little moments in time, every day, that create a foundation for life,” Poland said. “We all look for the mountaintop moments in life and we can recall those, but a mountain isn’t built on a mountaintop — it has a wide foundation.”

Intermission and pre-show music was provided by Scott Shirley and the audience enjoyed a performance by the world champion ProForm Airborne Jump Rope Team.

The second half of the show included talks by Marcy Axelrod, Rick Hansen, Calvin “CJ” Krainock and Dr. Jason Karp.

Even though a variety of talks were given and many ideas were shared, they all related back to the main idea of resilience.

Ashley Ping
