Home News Rexburg celebrates Cinco de Mayo
News

Rexburg celebrates Cinco de Mayo

By Matthew Mcpherson
0
89
The top of a menu at the event. Photo credit: Matthew Mcpherson

On Saturday the City of Rexburg hosted a Cinco de Mayo celebration. The afternoon was full of activities, food, music and dancing.

“I’m proud of my Mexican heritage and wanted to come celebrate with my family and friends today,” said Javier Lopez, a Rexburg resident.

The event had something for everybody. Local vendors sold Mexican favorites like tacos, tamales, churros and horchata. There were tents for those who wanted to purchase Mexican jewelry and clothing.

Part of the event included several dancers from BYU-Idaho who represented their Mexican culture in their performances. They put together a short program of several different dances that are traditionally a part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“I am not Mexican, but I love the culture and food,” said Megan Reynolds, a freshman studying communication. “It reminds me of the fun times on my mission in Mexico City.”

According to history.com, on May 5, 1862, nearly 6,000 French troops invaded the city of Puebla, Mexico, where 2,000 Mexican soldiers were waiting for battle. General Juarez Zaragoza and his men fought nearly all day. One hundred of his men were killed, along with 500 French soldiers. The battle became a symbol of Mexican resistance against the French army and the origin of the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Cinco de Mayo allows the community to come together to celebrate the different cultures that make up Rexburg.

Previous articlePolice Log: Fake money and car problems
Next articleJenny Oaks Baker performs at BYU-I
Matthew Mcpherson
RELATED ARTICLES
Features

Jenny Oaks Baker performs at BYU-I

Krysyan Edler - 0
The Grammy-nominated violinist debuted her new album in the BYU-Idaho Center.
Read more
News

Roll to this month’s Art Stroll at the Romance Theatre

Isaac Hayes - 0
Carly Paul describes what the community can expect at this month's art stroll.
Read more
News

Rexburg Farmers Market: Support local businesses

Kyley Reams - 0
Rexburg Farmers Market vendors prepare for the opening day at Madison County Fairgrounds.
Read more

Most Popular

How BYU-Idaho students can learn from women in the scriptures

Campus Rylee Goodman - 0
Read about various scriptural female influences favored by the BYU-Idaho staff and students.
Read more

Devotional cover: Become steadfast in Christ

Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
In his devotional address, Jake Romney urged listeners to develop a steadfastness in Christ.
Read more

Jenny Oaks Baker performs at BYU-I

Features Krysyan Edler - 0
The Grammy-nominated violinist debuted her new album in the BYU-Idaho Center.
Read more

Rexburg celebrates Cinco de Mayo

News Matthew Mcpherson - 0
Cinco de Mayo is a holiday to have fun and celebrate with family and friends
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    How BYU-Idaho students can learn from women in the scriptures

    Campus Rylee Goodman - 0
    Read about various scriptural female influences favored by the BYU-Idaho staff and students.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: Become steadfast in Christ

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    In his devotional address, Jake Romney urged listeners to develop a steadfastness in Christ.
    Read more

    Jenny Oaks Baker performs at BYU-I

    Features Krysyan Edler - 0
    The Grammy-nominated violinist debuted her new album in the BYU-Idaho Center.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    How BYU-Idaho students can learn from women in the scriptures

    Campus Rylee Goodman - 0
    Read about various scriptural female influences favored by the BYU-Idaho staff and students.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: Become steadfast in Christ

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    In his devotional address, Jake Romney urged listeners to develop a steadfastness in Christ.
    Read more

    Jenny Oaks Baker performs at BYU-I

    Features Krysyan Edler - 0
    The Grammy-nominated violinist debuted her new album in the BYU-Idaho Center.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv