Rexburg celebrates Cinco de Mayo

On Saturday the City of Rexburg hosted a Cinco de Mayo celebration. The afternoon was full of activities, food, music and dancing.

“I’m proud of my Mexican heritage and wanted to come celebrate with my family and friends today,” said Javier Lopez, a Rexburg resident.

The event had something for everybody. Local vendors sold Mexican favorites like tacos, tamales, churros and horchata. There were tents for those who wanted to purchase Mexican jewelry and clothing.

Part of the event included several dancers from BYU-Idaho who represented their Mexican culture in their performances. They put together a short program of several different dances that are traditionally a part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“I am not Mexican, but I love the culture and food,” said Megan Reynolds, a freshman studying communication. “It reminds me of the fun times on my mission in Mexico City.”

According to history.com, on May 5, 1862, nearly 6,000 French troops invaded the city of Puebla, Mexico, where 2,000 Mexican soldiers were waiting for battle. General Juarez Zaragoza and his men fought nearly all day. One hundred of his men were killed, along with 500 French soldiers. The battle became a symbol of Mexican resistance against the French army and the origin of the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Cinco de Mayo allows the community to come together to celebrate the different cultures that make up Rexburg.