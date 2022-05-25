Rexburg celebrates “Flow-bor Day”

On May 18, members of the community gathered on Main Street to plant flowers in honor of Arbor Day — or as it has been coined in Rexburg, “Flow-bor Day.”

Arbor Day is a national holiday that encourages people to celebrate nature by planting flowers and trees. Although celebrated in April, it is generally much too cold in Rexburg to plant flowers that early. The fear of frost killing the flowers has caused the city to push back the date to the third Wednesday of May every year.

“The best part is all summer driving up and down Main Street, you get to see your flowers grow and bloom,” said Mary Flanary, the city grant writer, adviser over the Mayor’s youth advisory board and worker of the t-shirt stand this year.

The event ran from 4-6 p.m. With flowers supplied from Paradise Nursery & Pond Center, over 100 volunteers planted flowers down Main Street and in front of the Rexburg City Hall building.

“I like watching the families work and have fun together, and the sense of community pride they get from participating and helping beautify the city,” said Jerry Merrill, Rexburg’s Mayor.

“Flow-bor Day” encourages everybody to come together as a community to enjoy nature. Next time you’re walking down Main Street, look out for the colorful new flowers brightening up the city.