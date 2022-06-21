Rexburg celebrates Juneteenth

BYU-Idaho students, Rexburg residents and many others gathered together Monday night in Porter Park to celebrate the third annual Rexburg Juneteenth Freedom Day.

The Rexburg Black Student Union hosted the community family-friendly event, which was split into two parts. From 5-6:30 p.m., there were activities for children like face painting and coloring stations. The second half of the event featured dancing, singing and a fire thrower.

The singing and dancing were influenced by different African tribes that many of the participants are proud to be a part of.

“It’s really to see people come and support and just have fun with these people of all races,” Hannah Nyundo, a member of the Rexburg Black Student Union, said.

According to History.com, Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday.

There has been a noticeable increase in Juneteenth celebrations not just here in Rexburg but across the United States over the past few years. Juneteenth gives African Americans the opportunity to celebrate their freedom in any way they would like.

“I am grateful to be here and be treated as an equal, and live and be who we are. It’s pretty nice,” said Manasseh Sobere, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering.

The Rexburg Black Student Union is happy with the support they have received from the school and community, and is hopeful that future Juneteenth celebrations will continue and gain more popularity.