Rexburg chiropractic practice celebrates its birthday with a free community event

By Madeline Milton
The front of the Summit Spine & Sport building. Photo credit: Abby Wilwand

Summit Sport and Spine Chiropractic is hosting their sixth annual birthday bash on June 11 at Madison Fair Grounds from 3-8 p.m.

According to the event flyer, the business has invited local vendors and food trucks for the event, and attendees can also expect free cotton candy, bounce houses and a dunk-the-doctors tank. They will also have a grand prize raffle for a two-burner camp chef with a griddle and spatula set.

Summit Spine and Sport first opened their doors in Rexburg with only one doctor, said medical assistant Kasenya Nielson. Six years later, they now work with four doctors and have even opened up a second location in Idaho Falls.

“Our practice has grown a lot over the last six years, so in order to give back to the community that supported us so much, we like to throw this community event for everyone,” said Brianna Warden, another medical assistant who received her associate’s in general studies from BYU-Idaho.

Warden and Nielson both love the work environment at Summit. Nielson enjoys the fun and welcoming atmosphere the doctors create for both patients and employees with their playful banter and dad-like energy.

“We definitely try to have kind of a family atmosphere,” Nielson said. “A lot of other chiropractor places might just kind of have you come in, get adjusted and sent out, but we really like to talk with you at the front office … Sometimes we’ll show you some fun videos with, like, tips and tricks and stretches — just kind of like make sure that you feel comfortable, able to ask questions to us, feel like you could come in at any time with anything that you need.”

