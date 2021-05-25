Rexburg City Council May 19

The city kicked off May 19 with its first “Flo-bor Day.” Flo-bor Day celebrates Arbor Day and the city’s annual beautification day. Arbor Day is a day just like Earth Day, where trees are planted and litter is collected in cities. Beautification day comes from bringing the community together and making Rexburg beautiful. Residents, families and students gathered to plant flowers and trees along Main Street to celebrate Arbor Day and the city’s annual beautification day.

In addition to Flo-bor day plans, the Rexburg City Council members also discussed important upcoming events in Rexburg. The following is a list of important dates for upcoming city events:

May 26 – Eagle Park Clean-up from 6-8 p.m.

May 27 – Rexburg Orchestra Concert can be viewed in person or online.

June 2 – Eagle Park Clean-up from 6-8 p.m.

June 4 – Romance Theater Open House for the community after renovation to view the updates made at the theater.

June 5 – Teton Flood Anniversary Presentation at 2:25 p.m. to commemorate the precise day and time of the flood 45 years ago. There will be a $5 admission fee. The proceeds will be used for the restoration of the tabernacle.

June 7 – Rexburg Rapids Pool opens after renovation and tile repair.

June 9 – Eagle Park Clean-up from 6–8 p.m.

June 19 – The Rexburg Airshow will be held at the airport, 296 North Airport Road, Rexburg.

July 3 – John Adams, the GMC car dealer, will be sponsoring the Independence Day firework show. The locations will remain the same as last year. There are three locations listed where they will release the fireworks. Due to COVID-19, last year, the locations were not released. The city advised to find a spot in Rexburg and look up at the sky. This will be the same this upcoming year, find an open space and see the fireworks go off.

The next following are more updates soon to come in Rexburg:

The City of Rexburg will be adding a new hiking trail, located behind the junior high, that will be completed by the end of the summer.

The city also expects road lines and bike lanes to be repainted this season.

For more information visit the city’s website.