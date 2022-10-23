Home News Rexburg community celebrates OkTUBERfest in honor of potato harvest
Rexburg community celebrates OkTUBERfest in honor of potato harvest

By Heidi Daniels
A local band performs as a crowd gathers for dancing. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the people of Rexburg came together to celebrate OkTUBERfest in honor of the potato harvest. The event was at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Community Center and was held by Rexburg Cultural Arts.

There were several different activities for families and students to participate in. The attendees could make stamp art out of potatoes, build a pinewood derby car out of a potato, play cornhole, decorate pumpkins and learn line dances with live bluegrass music.

Rexburg Cultural Arts volunteer, Kenzie Eyler, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies, ran the cupcake decorating table that was available to children after they participated in the “Tater Trot.”

“It has been really busy,” Eyler said. “Our event has been popular. Kids come over after they have finished the Tater Trot, and it is really fun.”

Another activity was a quick drawing contest. Participants who entered the contest had one hour to draw or paint the Rexburg Tabernacle.

Natalie Park, a student studying art education, set up her art station in the front to do a watercolor painting of the Rexburg Tabernacle.

“I have been painting since I was 10,” Park said. “I have never done anything like this before. We are down to 20 minutes, so it is getting stressful.”

OkTUBERfest attendees and volunteers peered over Park’s shoulder and monitored the other contestants to watch their progress. The finished art was collected and will be displayed in an art show dedicated to the tabernacle at a later date.

Several young families were among the crowd. Parents decorated pumpkins and danced to the live bluegrass music. The children in attendance danced, laughed and smiled.

“This is a fun event,” said Ana Faccinetto, a mother in attendance. “It is a good way to spend time with one another and it keeps the kids entertained.”

More information about upcoming events can be found on the Rexburg Arts Instagram page.

Heidi Daniels
