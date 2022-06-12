Rexburg community celebrates Pride

Rexburg residents, BYU-Idaho students and others from Eastern Idaho celebrated Pride with colorful flags, costumes, glitter roots and free cookies. Booths from crisis centers, non-profits and other local organizations spread across the park, sharing resources and encouraging messages. People wore stickers with pronouns and rainbow eyeshadow and glitter.

On June 11 at the Beehive Pavilion in Porter Park, Flourish Point hosted Rexburg’s Pride event, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The event included musical performances, food vendors, art displays, booths and live readings done by drag queens.

Flourish Point is an organization located in Rexburg that provides support for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families. According to a press release from Flourish Point, Steve Moa, a member of the committee, inspired the theme for the event.

“‘Luaus bring together people of all faiths, cultures, nationalities, creeds, etc. to celebrate Aloha. Aloha means many things, but most importantly, love,'” stated Moa in the press release.

At the center of the event stood the word “PRIDE” decked out in luau flowers.

Alma Higley, a future BYU-Idaho student, attended last year and was excited to see the turnout this year.

“All the support that was here last year was astounding, especially in Rexburg because it had never been held like this,” Higley said. “Coming here just makes me happy that people can come to a safe place, especially if they go to school here and know that there are other peers like themselves.”

Devin Harp is a BYU-Idaho student who stood at the entrance of the event but chose not to participate. Harp stood amongst the colorful flags at the entrance of the park with a flag that represents being “super straight.”

“I feel like what this event is doing is normalizing something that nature has already deemed abnormal,” Harp said. “I feel like in modern western society we have romanticized mental illness. A lot of children I knew in high school went through periods of self-questioning or identity crisis, which I went through myself, but they ended up believing in false things about themselves, and events like this encourage that.”

Harp explained that he believes in truth and strongly believes in the Family Proclamation. He feels that Pride events can be harmful to his peers and children. According to Harp, the flag he held is a meme flag.

“One of the things I have been really hurt by is seeing children being led astray into believing they are things that they are not,” Harp said. “In today’s day, real men and women are being erased by people who feel differently. I don’t want to see this go on longer because I don’t think it’s good in the long run for society.”

Among the booths was an organization called Reading Time with the Queens. Its mission is to “have drag performers read stories that will teach us how to accept and love ourselves and others.”

At 3:30 p.m. the drag queens from the organization took the stage to read to children attending the event. Many children ran to the stage to participate, and others at the event watched and listened as they read.

Amanda Jensen represented the Madison County Democrats at the event. Jensen explained how the group worked to get the Education Equality Act on the Idaho ballot for voting.

“I love it,” Jensen said when asked about the event. “I think that Rexburg needs more diversity and this is one way to do it.”

During the event, the BYU-I Office of Inclusion and Diversity passed out free cookies. Flourish Point, The Family Crisis Center and local counseling centers passed out resources and “pride swag.”

Teton Light held a silent auction for their nonprofit organization. Teton Light provides grants to members of the LGBTQ+ community at BYU-Idaho. The grants can be used for schooling or therapy.

Dylan Stegall is a cofounder of Teton Light. He got the idea for the organization around June 2021, and they received nonprofit status in Idaho in January.

“I’m gay myself and I just realized there are some challenges you face being in a place like Rexburg,” said Stegall when asked about the inspiration for creating Teton Light. “I wanted to alleviate that stress for students by taking that financial burden away. My co-founder Holly was really the one who pushed this, and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without her.”

At 5:30 p.m. participants walked in solidarity around Porter Park. The night ended with live music and dancing.