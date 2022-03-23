Rexburg Community Theater hosting ‘The Sound of Music’ auditions

The Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein original classic, “The Sound of Music,” is coming to the Rexburg Community Theater (RCT). Auditions will be held on March 23 and 24 for adults and March 25 for children.

Due to COVID-19 there has been cancellations, set backs, and rearrangements. This will be the fourth year that Rexburg has attempted to produce this musical. The auditions are anticipated to have the largest turnout in RCT history.

“This was kinda [Rodgers and Hammerstein’s] masterpiece, so it is great to be able to do it,” said Heidi Pyper, the orchestra director. “I have been watching ‘Sound of Music’ since I was a little girl. I always loved it when I was little and it means even more as you get older.”

The crew consists of around 20 members including costume designers, set builders, directors and prop masters. Ann Cluff, the director of this production, along with her assistant director, Sadie Steel, are excited to see the turn out of these auditions.

The events of the audition are outlined on the Rexburg Community Theater’s website.

The performers will sing first. They will each pick their own song. These songs should be Broadway genre or similar to the feel of “The Sound of Music”. No hymns, primary or pop songs will be allowed.

“They have got to sell themselves through that song,” Cluff said. “I’ve got to see them perform.”

After the singing session, the crowd will be split into groups of 25 to learn and perform a short dance routine. This will conclude the initial auditions.

Callbacks will be held on March 26 for adults and children. Those invited will receive an email with scripts to rehearse and further information.

At the end of auditions and callbacks there will be 70-80 cast members. These members include major and minor roles as well the chorus. In this production, the nuns will make up the chorus. Captain Von Trapp, Marie, Max and the Baroness highlight some of the most vocal adult roles. And finally, the seven Von Trapp children will steal the show in musical numbers.

“I always need men” Cluff said. “It does not matter what show I ever do. I always need more men.”

To get more information and register for auditions go to Rexburg Community Theater’s website.