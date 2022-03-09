Rexburg encourages support of LGBTQ community

Becky Mackintosh, author of “Love Boldly: Embracing Your LGBTQ Loved Ones and Your Faith,” will speak during the I’ll Walk with You Rexburg meeting on Mar. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Rexburg Tabernacle. This event shares information on how to support LGBTQ loved ones within and outside of the Church.

This is the second of three meetings hosted by I’ll Walk with You Rexburg. The goal is to build love and understanding for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who identify with the LGBTQ community. Ben Schilaty, a gay honor code administrator at BYU, spoke at the first meeting about his journey to reconciling his sexuality and his faith.

Several months of planning went into setting up the I’ll Walk With You meetings.

“The first thing we did was assess what the needs of the LGBTQ community were,” said Suzy Allen, an I’ll Walk With You Rexburg coordinator. “We needed to be able to meet the community members where they were currently on this topic. It’s not been a topic that’s been discussed in Rexburg very much.”

Allen and her team know LGBTQ topics are sensitive subjects for people in the community.

“We’ve been very aware we have to put extra care, sensitivity and caution into the way that we address it,” Allen said. “The most important thing is gaining the trust of the people in the community so they can come to this event and know it’s not going to be church bashing or any sort of political activism. We’ve gone to great lengths to vet the speakers, the panel members and even the questions that we ask. We want everything to stay 100% within the teachings of the Church.”

Allen has personal connections to the LGBTQ community.

“I stepped into the LGBTQ space about three years ago when someone I loved came out as queer and I just wanted to educate myself so I wouldn’t be saying things that were hurtful,” Allen said. “I spent a lot of time reading stories and listening to people’s experiences. It felt like the Grinch Who Stole Christmas where it talks about his little heart growing three sizes that day. That’s what happened to my heart. It exploded with love. I felt the Spirit prompt me to take action on this almost with a sense of urgency. This is my calling: to create these meetings and to help make a safer space for our LGBTQ members.”

Alisa Fye, another coordinator for I’ll Walk With You Rexburg, shares similar ties to the LGBTQ community through her gay son.

“My son didn’t come out publicly until after he graduated from high school,” Fye said. “Before that, I wasn’t very vocal. I watched and listened and I didn’t see another parent with an LGBTQ kid. And then when he came out, I started talking about it. I fly out the pride flag at my house, and I still didn’t know another parent. I thought I cannot be the only one. There’s a feeling of isolation for these families. We need to make it okay and make it normal to talk about it.”

One of the highlights of planning the I’ll Walk With You event for Allen is her interactions with the LGBTQ community in Rexburg, especially the LGBTQ students at BYU-Idaho.

“My favorite part of this whole process has been the students who have come out of the woodworks, so to speak, and meeting a lot of really amazing LGBTQ members of our community,” Allen said. “They’re fabulous. I would have not had this opportunity had I not taken the time to plan the meetings.”

Allen also shared how the Christlike attributes of members of the LGBTQ community in Rexburg shaped her.

“You’ll never find a group of people who are so loving and forgiving,” Allen said. “So many of them have been through some really hard things. They’re the ones to give people the benefit of the doubt, love and include others, and use the pain that they’ve gone through to reach out to others. I mean, they’re just remarkable.”

No additional sign-up is required to attend. More details can be found on the I’ll Walk With You Rexburg Instagram page and Facebook page.