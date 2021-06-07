Rexburg Farmers Market open for summer

Shop local. Eat fresh.

This is the slogan of Rexburg’s staple for local goods and groceries right here at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

COVID-19 put a damper on the shopping at local markets the past year, but luckily for the people of Rexburg, their very own farmers market has opened once again.

Opening day on May 7 was a success for local vendors selling their services and products. They will be at the fairgrounds every Friday through the end of summer.

“The market was a pleasant surprise,” said Natalie Byrd, a junior studying communication. “I found lots of cool plants, crystals, and jewelry.”

Find crystals, herbs, jewelry, bath bombs and candles at The Green Witch.

Handmade soaps? Look no further than the cold-processed bars from Holly Bee Soap.

Valerie Durrant of Minimalist Watercolor sells prints and cards of her hand-painted images featuring plants and animals.

Fresh bread, bread mixes and flours can be found at the Sprouted Wheat booth.

Bruce’s pure local honey is made right here in Sugar City, Idaho.

Isabella Mayberry of Bella’s Cha Cha Churros is the youngest entrepreneur at the market this year. At just 12 years old, she is the head of her very own business, with the help of her parents, of course. One can choose from a variety of churro fillings including raspberry, chocolate, lemon, and custard.

With food options ranging from Mexican street corn, gourmet fries, cookies, corn dogs, fudge and juice, you’re sure to leave feeling full.

This year’s market includes a range of plant vendors such as house plants from AA Planthouse, vegetables from Black Bear Family Farms and herbs from The Green Witch.

In an effort to accommodate all of its customers, the market also accepts SNAP/EBT cards for purchases of fresh produce and groceries.

For a full list of vendors and information, visit rexburgfarmersmarket.org.