Home News Rexburg Farmers Market: Support local businesses
News

Rexburg Farmers Market: Support local businesses

By Kyley Reams
0
91
People attending a farmer's market.

The opening day of the Rexburg Farmers Market will be May 6 from 4-8 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. The farmers market is held every Friday from May 6 through Oct. 7 from 4-8 p.m.

Come to the farmers market this Friday to shop from a variety of vendors. There will be several booths to explore, including baked goods, soaps, clothing, fresh produce and more. There will also be food trucks with seating areas to enjoy during the market.

“I love the nostalgia, the community and the people of Rexburg,” said Jamie Ashcraft, the market manager.

Ashcraft enjoys being able to teach her children about work opportunities, counting money and social skills because of the farmers market.

One of the most important things about the farmers market is the opportunity to support small, local businesses.

“Rexburg can benefit from the community keeping their dollars local,” Ashcraft said. “It’s also a great way to know where your produce and other goods come from.”

Emmie Moses, the owner of Pink Elephant Creations, is returning as a vendor for her third year. She enjoys being immersed in the Rexburg community and getting to see familiar faces each week.

“Being a vendor at the farmers market is a really great advertising opportunity,” Moses said. “It’s a great way to get my name out there and connect with people.”

For more information, and to see a full list of vendors, be sure to check out their website.

Previous articleHow to be a missionary in a Latter-day Saint community
Kyley Reams
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Upcoming events in May

Grace Angus - 0
Rexburg Cultural Arts is putting on several community events this month.
Read more
News

Grand Targhee removes student season passes

Isabelle Justice - 0
In April , Grand Targhee Resort held a season pass sale, removing their traditional student discount, now offering a young adult pass directed at 19 to 22-year-olds.
Read more
News

Rexburg is celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Grace Angus - 0
Rexburg recognizes Cinco de Mayo with an all-day event.
Read more

Most Popular

Rexburg Farmers Market: Support local businesses

News Kyley Reams - 0
Rexburg Farmers Market vendors prepare for the opening day at Madison County Fairgrounds.
Read more

How to be a missionary in a Latter-day Saint community

Campus John Payne - 0
In what ways can you share the gospel in your life?
Read more

Upcoming events in May

News Grace Angus - 0
Rexburg Cultural Arts is putting on several community events this month.
Read more

Grand Targhee removes student season passes

News Isabelle Justice - 0
In April , Grand Targhee Resort held a season pass sale, removing their traditional student discount, now offering a young adult pass directed at 19 to 22-year-olds.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Rexburg Farmers Market: Support local businesses

    News Kyley Reams - 0
    Rexburg Farmers Market vendors prepare for the opening day at Madison County Fairgrounds.
    Read more

    How to be a missionary in a Latter-day Saint community

    Campus John Payne - 0
    In what ways can you share the gospel in your life?
    Read more

    Upcoming events in May

    News Grace Angus - 0
    Rexburg Cultural Arts is putting on several community events this month.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Rexburg Farmers Market: Support local businesses

    News Kyley Reams - 0
    Rexburg Farmers Market vendors prepare for the opening day at Madison County Fairgrounds.
    Read more

    How to be a missionary in a Latter-day Saint community

    Campus John Payne - 0
    In what ways can you share the gospel in your life?
    Read more

    Upcoming events in May

    News Grace Angus - 0
    Rexburg Cultural Arts is putting on several community events this month.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv