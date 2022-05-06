Rexburg Farmers Market: Support local businesses

The opening day of the Rexburg Farmers Market will be May 6 from 4-8 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. The farmers market is held every Friday from May 6 through Oct. 7 from 4-8 p.m.

Come to the farmers market this Friday to shop from a variety of vendors. There will be several booths to explore, including baked goods, soaps, clothing, fresh produce and more. There will also be food trucks with seating areas to enjoy during the market.

“I love the nostalgia, the community and the people of Rexburg,” said Jamie Ashcraft, the market manager.

Ashcraft enjoys being able to teach her children about work opportunities, counting money and social skills because of the farmers market.

One of the most important things about the farmers market is the opportunity to support small, local businesses.

“Rexburg can benefit from the community keeping their dollars local,” Ashcraft said. “It’s also a great way to know where your produce and other goods come from.”

Emmie Moses, the owner of Pink Elephant Creations, is returning as a vendor for her third year. She enjoys being immersed in the Rexburg community and getting to see familiar faces each week.

“Being a vendor at the farmers market is a really great advertising opportunity,” Moses said. “It’s a great way to get my name out there and connect with people.”

For more information, and to see a full list of vendors, be sure to check out their website.