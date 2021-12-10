Rexburg gets festive with Wreathburg

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at the Romance Theater. On Dec. 3, the first Friday of the month, the Rexburg Romance Theater put on its monthly Art Stroll, incorporating this month’s Wreathburg.

“Wreathburg is all about bringing the community together around the Christmas spirit and uniting us in that holiday season and also fundraising for an icon of our community which is the historic Rexburg Tabernacle,” said Caleb Barzee from the Rexburg Cultural Arts Department. “Sadly, over the past few years, the tabernacle has kind of fallen into a state of neglect and disrepair in some aspects. So, these fundraisers that we put on are really an attempt to keep and preserve this symbol of community in Rexburg.”

The wreaths were displayed on the walls of the theater; each one showed a different inspiration and imagination. There were some classic-looking ones, some that were made of household objects and even one made out of Top Ramen packets.

“Wreathburg itself is an event where community members make wreaths,” Barzee said. “They can create any kind of wreath that their brain can think of. I think it really inspires their imagination and creativity. They then are displayed here by the Cultural Arts Department and after being displayed, people can purchase these wreaths for themselves and display them on their doors.”

The Rexburg Cultural Arts Department puts on the Art Stoll the first Friday of each month. Visit their website for more information.