Rexburg is celebrating Cinco de Mayo

On Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rexburg will commemorate Cinco de Mayo. The celebration will take place on Center Street.

“This event is sponsored by the city’s economic development department,” said Jed Platt, the director of Rexburg Cultural Arts. “There’s going to be music, dancing, food and vendors.”

The Romance Theater will have an art show, pinata making competition, celebration labyrinth and crafts, followed by the family movie, The Book of Life, at 4 p.m. The price will be $5 (in keeping with the “Cinco” theme), and it will include one movie ticket, popcorn and a drink.

“I think it sounds super fun,” said Megan Park, a sophomore studying business management. “I really enjoy dancing, and I think it’s fun to celebrate different cultures. This is a great way to bring our community together, and it’s a perfect way to end the week.”

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.