Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

Summer was in full swing as Rexburg celebrated the opening day of the Idaho Centennial Carousel on Friday, June 3.

The carousel is open Monday through Saturday from 12-7 p.m., and each ride costs $1.25. The splash pad next to it is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Labor Day.

Members of the community gathered to welcome warmer days and the opening of Rexburg’s summer activity staples at Porter Park’s annual Carousel Kickoff Event. The kickoff included free carousel rides, games, bounce houses and vendors from Rexburg’s Farmers Market.

“It’s really awesome of the city to take the time and money to put these attractions at the park,” said Jacob Gagnon, a senior studying accounting. “It gives the city a better sense of community. I saw my neighbors, people from my ward and even one of my professors at the event.”

There were a variety of vendors from the farmer’s market as well as food vendors lined up on the streets of Porter Park.

“The event consisted of fun, family, community-centered booths and good food,” said Kaylee Paiva, a farmer’s market vendor and the owner of Busy Beads.

A calendar of many events happening in Rexburg this summer can be found on the City of Rexburg’s website.