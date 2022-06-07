Home News Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park
News

Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

By Kyley Reams
0
49
People gather at Porter Park for the carousel opening. Photo credit: Chester Chan

Summer was in full swing as Rexburg celebrated the opening day of the Idaho Centennial Carousel on Friday, June 3.

The carousel is open Monday through Saturday from 12-7 p.m., and each ride costs $1.25. The splash pad next to it is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Labor Day.

Children and parents enjoy the carousel on opening day.
Children and parents enjoy the carousel. Photo credit: Chester Chan

Members of the community gathered to welcome warmer days and the opening of Rexburg’s summer activity staples at Porter Park’s annual Carousel Kickoff Event. The kickoff included free carousel rides, games, bounce houses and vendors from Rexburg’s Farmers Market.

“It’s really awesome of the city to take the time and money to put these attractions at the park,” said Jacob Gagnon, a senior studying accounting. “It gives the city a better sense of community. I saw my neighbors, people from my ward and even one of my professors at the event.”

People stroll the farmers market at Porter Park
People stroll the farmers market at Porter Park. Photo credit: Chester Chan

There were a variety of vendors from the farmer’s market as well as food vendors lined up on the streets of Porter Park.

“The event consisted of fun, family, community-centered booths and good food,” said Kaylee Paiva, a farmer’s market vendor and the owner of Busy Beads.

A calendar of many events happening in Rexburg this summer can be found on the City of Rexburg’s website.

Previous articleLost and found: Found again
Next articlePolice Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids
Kyley Reams
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

Krysyan Edler - 0
Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
Read more
News

Rexburg volunteers prepare to show Pride in 2022

Madeline Milton - 0
As volunteers prepare for the second annual Rexburg Pride event, students and representatives share what pride means to them.
Read more
Campus

Students run food drive promotional event

Colin Dupuis - 0
Come out to support a student-run service activity.
Read more

Most Popular

Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
Read more

Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids

Projects John Payne - 0
The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
Read more

Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

News Kyley Reams - 0
Porter Park's carousel and splash pad are officially open for the season.
Read more

Lost and found: Found again

Campus Colin Dupuis - 0
Find out where lost and found moved to and how it works.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
    Read more

    Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

    News Kyley Reams - 0
    Porter Park's carousel and splash pad are officially open for the season.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    Elder and Sister Stevenson spoke to BYU-Idaho students in a Sunday devotional.
    Read more

    Police Log: Garage mischief & wandering kids

    Projects John Payne - 0
    The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.
    Read more

    Rexburg kicks off summer with a carousel celebration at Porter Park

    News Kyley Reams - 0
    Porter Park's carousel and splash pad are officially open for the season.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv