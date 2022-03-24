Rexburg non-profit hosting garage sale fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

Rexburg Students for Refugees will have a garage sale on Saturday to fundraise for Ukrainian refugees.

The garage sale will be at the Basement on March 26 from 12-3 p.m. The address is 56 Professional Plaza. The sale will consist of donated clothes, and proceeds will go to UNICEF which currently provides support and medical aid to Ukrainian refugees. People who wish to donate clothes can sign up ahead of time or drop it off at The Cove before Saturday.

“This garage sale is an opportunity for us to come together and help those who need it,” said Elise Forbes, founder of Rexburg Students for Refugees.

Those with questions about which apartment to drop the clothes off at or about anything else can message the Rexburg Students for Refugees Instagram account or Facebook page.

Since Feb. 24, over 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine due to the ongoing invasion by Russian troops in the country.