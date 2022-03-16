Home Uncategorized Rexburg North Temple hits Stage 1: first stage of planning
Uncategorized

Rexburg North Temple hits Stage 1: first stage of planning

By Berrett Harris
0
96
Rexburg Temple Photo credit: Berrett Harris

On Oct. 3, 2021, Russel M. Nelson, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced a new temple coming to Southeastern Idaho in the 191st Semiannual General Conference.

According to churchofjesuschrist.org, “Rexburg North Temple makes Rexburg one of the smallest towns to have two temples … (and it) will be the eighth temple in Idaho.”

Other cities with two temples include Provo, South Jordan and Saint George, Utah.

Minimal information has been released in regards to the new temple. The temple is currently in the planning stages.

The residents of Rexburg suspect the Rexburg North Temple to be built to the west of Walmart on farmland that the Church owns. The location on Google Maps is not confirmed and the Church has yet to announce its exact location.

The building of a temple comes with many steps. The first step includes funding and identifying where it will be constructed. Second is creating a design, which includes both the interior and exterior. The third step is the construction phase. This can last anywhere from 24 to 48 months. The final step is the dedication of the temple.

A temple dedication ceremony includes a prayer designated to the building. A dedication ceremony usually includes music and talks from Church Leaders. Attendance at the event is by invitation.

With the new temple, Rexburg’s community is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

“We are expecting 5,000-10,000 people to move to Rexburg in the next five years,” said Alan Parkinson, City of Rexburg planning and zoning administrator.

Many businesses are expected to come to town in the next upcoming years.

“I am excited to see all the growth and change that will occur in the next couple of months,” said Susan Hymas, a 50-year resident of Plano, Idaho.

For more information and updates on location, planning and groundbreaking for the North Rexburg temple check out this website.

Previous articleDevotional cover: ‘Not There — Yet’
Next articleCOLUMN: Engaged? 5 tips for planning a wedding in college
Berrett Harris
RELATED ARTICLES
Uncategorized

Column: 8 ways to have fun during Rexburg’s winters

Exauce Ondongo - 0
Some may mistake the name Rexburg for Iceberg. Despite the weather, Rexburg has plenty to offer to bring students joy in the wintertime.
Read more
Uncategorized

Unexpected talents revealed at BYU-I talent show

Makayla Burkett - 0
A night full of music, dancing and comedy at the BYU-I talent show.
Read more
Uncategorized

Pipes: How to avoid bursting

Ashley Ping - 0
Bursting pipes has been an issue recently. Let's address the problem.
Read more

Most Popular

Top 4 hidden gems near you

Features Exauce Ondongo - 0
These four eastern Idaho gems near you have a lot to offer to BYU-Idaho students.
Read more

Real estate company funds 371 homes in Shelley, Idaho

Community Exauce Ondongo - 0
Many cities in eastern Idaho want students to stay in the area. Anderson Hicks Group is making that possible.
Read more

Column: 8 ways to have fun during Rexburg’s winters

Uncategorized Exauce Ondongo - 0
Some may mistake the name Rexburg for Iceberg. Despite the weather, Rexburg has plenty to offer to bring students joy in the wintertime.
Read more

COLUMN: Engaged? 5 tips for planning a wedding in college

Opinion Jadree Farmer - 0
Here's a list of things you can do to stay organized while planning your wedding during the semester.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Top 4 hidden gems near you

    Features Exauce Ondongo - 0
    These four eastern Idaho gems near you have a lot to offer to BYU-Idaho students.
    Read more

    Real estate company funds 371 homes in Shelley, Idaho

    Community Exauce Ondongo - 0
    Many cities in eastern Idaho want students to stay in the area. Anderson Hicks Group is making that possible.
    Read more

    Column: 8 ways to have fun during Rexburg’s winters

    Uncategorized Exauce Ondongo - 0
    Some may mistake the name Rexburg for Iceberg. Despite the weather, Rexburg has plenty to offer to bring students joy in the wintertime.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Top 4 hidden gems near you

    Features Exauce Ondongo - 0
    These four eastern Idaho gems near you have a lot to offer to BYU-Idaho students.
    Read more

    Real estate company funds 371 homes in Shelley, Idaho

    Community Exauce Ondongo - 0
    Many cities in eastern Idaho want students to stay in the area. Anderson Hicks Group is making that possible.
    Read more

    Column: 8 ways to have fun during Rexburg’s winters

    Uncategorized Exauce Ondongo - 0
    Some may mistake the name Rexburg for Iceberg. Despite the weather, Rexburg has plenty to offer to bring students joy in the wintertime.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv