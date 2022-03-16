Rexburg North Temple hits Stage 1: first stage of planning

On Oct. 3, 2021, Russel M. Nelson, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced a new temple coming to Southeastern Idaho in the 191st Semiannual General Conference.

According to churchofjesuschrist.org, “Rexburg North Temple makes Rexburg one of the smallest towns to have two temples … (and it) will be the eighth temple in Idaho.”

Other cities with two temples include Provo, South Jordan and Saint George, Utah.

Minimal information has been released in regards to the new temple. The temple is currently in the planning stages.

The residents of Rexburg suspect the Rexburg North Temple to be built to the west of Walmart on farmland that the Church owns. The location on Google Maps is not confirmed and the Church has yet to announce its exact location.

The building of a temple comes with many steps. The first step includes funding and identifying where it will be constructed. Second is creating a design, which includes both the interior and exterior. The third step is the construction phase. This can last anywhere from 24 to 48 months. The final step is the dedication of the temple.

A temple dedication ceremony includes a prayer designated to the building. A dedication ceremony usually includes music and talks from Church Leaders. Attendance at the event is by invitation.

With the new temple, Rexburg’s community is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

“We are expecting 5,000-10,000 people to move to Rexburg in the next five years,” said Alan Parkinson, City of Rexburg planning and zoning administrator.

Many businesses are expected to come to town in the next upcoming years.

“I am excited to see all the growth and change that will occur in the next couple of months,” said Susan Hymas, a 50-year resident of Plano, Idaho.

For more information and updates on location, planning and groundbreaking for the North Rexburg temple check out this website.