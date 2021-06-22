Rexburg Police Department looking for graffiti suspects

This text is copied from a Rexburg Police Department press release dated June 22, 2021 from Chief of Police Shane Turman.

The Rexburg Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating the person(s) responsible for a series of graffiti incidents that have occurred over the last several weeks that have damaged numerous properties, LDS church buildings and trailers.

We are asking the community to please take a close look at the drawings and writing and if it looks familiar to please contact the police department. Some of the images have been blurred out due to profane language and pictures.

The Rexburg Police Department is offering a $500.00 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved.

If you have any information regarding this case and wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Rexburg Police Department at 25 East Main Street, Rexburg, or call at 208-359-3000.