Home News Rexburg power outage affects thousands
News

Rexburg power outage affects thousands

By Charity May
0
253
Courtesy of Michael Voorhis

Almost 10,000 people in Rexburg have been affected by a power outage today, Oct. 29.

Rocky Mountain Power is aware of the outage and is currently investigating the cause.

“The cause of the outage was a damaged switch in the substation,” said a representative from Rocky Mountain Power said.

The switch will need to be replaced and it will take several hours to isolate the damage, clean up and replace it.

They estimate the power will be back on by approximately 9:30 p.m.

The outage was first reported at 12:10 p.m. today.

Witnesses have reported a fire at the substation.

The majority of customers affected by the outage appear to be located near Riverside Park, with other outages reported near University Blvd and S Yellowstone Hwy and at least two outages have been reported near Rolling Hills Drive.

For more information, visit the outage map.

Scroll will update the article as more information is released.

Previous article‘Going Postal’ elevates the status of the mailman
Charity May
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Trunk or treat for adults

Shanna Coombs - 0
BYU-Idaho students hosted a local trunk or treating event, which involved live music, candy, hot chocolate and spooky trunks.
Read more
News

‘Ska-lloween’ is coming

David Goerg - 0
The Opskamatrists return to The Basement for Halloween celebration.
Read more
News

City Council celebrates parks and rec growth and declares a new holiday

Elise Forbes - 0
From booming sports programs to community service, the council discussed and reported on Rexburg's progress.
Read more

Most Popular

Rexburg power outage affects thousands

News Charity May - 0
The current power outage leaves almost 10,000 people in the dark.
Read more

‘Going Postal’ elevates the status of the mailman

Campus Abigayl Finch - 0
BYU-Idaho's production of "Going Postal" introduces students to Terry Pratchett and the land of the Discworld.
Read more

President Nelson reassured my choice to get endowed

Uncategorized Natalee Westover - 0
I feel the approval to get endowed from my Heavenly Father after receiving revelation from President Nelson's talk.
Read more

Is manifestation real, or are you just really hot?

Opinion Julia Brunette - 0
How can you manifest the things that you want in your life?
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Rexburg power outage affects thousands

    News Charity May - 0
    The current power outage leaves almost 10,000 people in the dark.
    Read more

    ‘Going Postal’ elevates the status of the mailman

    Campus Abigayl Finch - 0
    BYU-Idaho's production of "Going Postal" introduces students to Terry Pratchett and the land of the Discworld.
    Read more

    President Nelson reassured my choice to get endowed

    Uncategorized Natalee Westover - 0
    I feel the approval to get endowed from my Heavenly Father after receiving revelation from President Nelson's talk.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Rexburg power outage affects thousands

    News Charity May - 0
    The current power outage leaves almost 10,000 people in the dark.
    Read more

    ‘Going Postal’ elevates the status of the mailman

    Campus Abigayl Finch - 0
    BYU-Idaho's production of "Going Postal" introduces students to Terry Pratchett and the land of the Discworld.
    Read more

    President Nelson reassured my choice to get endowed

    Uncategorized Natalee Westover - 0
    I feel the approval to get endowed from my Heavenly Father after receiving revelation from President Nelson's talk.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv