Rexburg power outage affects thousands

Almost 10,000 people in Rexburg have been affected by a power outage today, Oct. 29.

Rocky Mountain Power is aware of the outage and is currently investigating the cause.

“The cause of the outage was a damaged switch in the substation,” said a representative from Rocky Mountain Power said.

The switch will need to be replaced and it will take several hours to isolate the damage, clean up and replace it.

They estimate the power will be back on by approximately 9:30 p.m.

The outage was first reported at 12:10 p.m. today.

Witnesses have reported a fire at the substation.

The majority of customers affected by the outage appear to be located near Riverside Park, with other outages reported near University Blvd and S Yellowstone Hwy and at least two outages have been reported near Rolling Hills Drive.

