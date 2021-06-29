Rexburg prepares for a fun-filled Fourth of July

To celebrate the Fourth of July this year, the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce has planned a full day of festivities, including a parade, vendors, fireworks and more for Saturday, July 3.

Christopher Mann, CEO and president of the chamber, is in charge of the events.

“This is a day to celebrate America,” Mann said. “(A day to celebrate) the independence we have, the freedoms that we have and the sacrifices by so many people to make America what it is today.”

The day begins with the Main Street Mile, a “family fun run” of a mile down Main Street, which ends at Porter Park. The $4 entry fee includes a Main Street Mile water bottle and pass to Rexburg Rapids for the day. Runners can register online through the Rexburg Races website.

There will be a flag-raising at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Smith Park. Directly after, the 92nd annual Independence Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Participants will line up at the northeast corner of Smith Park, in the parking lot of Madison Junior High School. The free parade will end at the roundabout near the university. The event will be live-streamed on the Rexburg Standard Journal Facebook page.

The theme for the parade this year is “Crown Thy Good with Brotherhood,” and the grand marshals, Doug Sakota and Ken Sakota, will lead the parade.

“They have been so active in the community,” Mann said, explaining why the Sakotas were chosen to be the grand marshals this year. “They’ve been a big supporter of scholarships for our young people, they support BYU-Idaho and they’re just wonderful people; we’re honored to honor them this year.”

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be an Independence Day Celebration in Porter Park, complete with vendors, food trucks, games and lots of entertainment.

Of course, any Fourth of July celebration would not be complete without fireworks. Even though COVID-19 restrictions have lessened, the city is planning to have its firework shows in three locations, like it did last year. That way no matter where you are in Rexburg, you will be able to watch the show.

“People really enjoyed that,” Mann said. “You can be in the middle of town and see them going off all over town.”

The shows will begin around 10 p.m., shortly after dusk.

Many community members are excited to attend the day’s events.

“For being such a small town, Rexburg does a surprisingly good job in throwing a lot of activities for its residents and having a lot of things to do,” said Hannah Wagner, a junior studying art. “If you actually put aside the time to try to look, there’s actually a lot going on almost all the time.”