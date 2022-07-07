Rexburg prepares for a soapy day

Rexburg Races is preparing to host its Foamy5k on Saturday, July 9, beginning at Rexburg Rapids and ending at Riverside Park.

The race is intended for all ages at any level of fitness. With five different groupings, participants will run on less crowded streets.

A DJ will be present at the pre-party, along with a giant foam cannon that shoots out foam onto the participants. During the race, three stations of cannons will be set up that will shower the runners in foam.

The race times will be split into heats with corresponding age groups. Races begin at 9:20, 9:40 and 10:00 a.m. Each time features a children’s group aged 3-17, and an adult group. The race costs $25 to participate.

On the Rexburg Races website, it reads, “If you can spend an hour walking and talking with family or friends, then you’re ready for the Foamy5k. We welcome everyone and encourage you to move at your own pace.”

