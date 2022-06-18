Rexburg prepares for Juneteenth

The Rexburg Black Student Union will celebrate Juneteenth at Porter Park on June 20 from 5-8 p.m. The event will be separated into two parts. From 5-6:30 p.m, there will be activities for families. Starting at 6:30, there will be a program featuring singers, dancers and fire throwers paying homage to African American culture.

The Rexburg Black Student Union spent the last six weeks planning this event.

“I’ve been able to work with a decent amount of people around Rexburg, different organizations like the Pacific Roots and so many more,” said Brandon Brown, a junior studying International Business Operations. “There are a lot of professors on campus who have helped a lot as well.”

One of the professors helping Brown is William Riggins, BYU-Idaho’s inclusion officer. The event at Porter Park is only the starting point for Riggin’s future plans for Juneteenth celebrations in the future.

“I’m hoping that as time continues we can get into people’s minds that inclusion needs to be on the forefront of our minds,” Riggins said. “It can’t be the back of our minds. I think we need to do something kind of campus-wide whether it’s part of the devotional or something we do during the lunch hour in the MC.”

BYU-I Connections

Juneteenth holds personal significance to Brown.

“When I first got here, it was very hard for me,” Brown said. “There weren’t a lot of people who I felt understood me or where I come from. I want people to know people come from different backgrounds and that people need to help unify people whether that be with the school. I’m really wanting people to understand that there’s a place where they can go to feel welcomed or heard.”

Riggins hopes the event will help build bridges of understanding.

“I hope they gain knowledge. I hope that barriers are broken down. I hope that our black brothers and sisters recognize that we love them and that we’re on their side. We also want the majority to understand what a great influence that minority has on our community.”

The Rexburg Black Student Union is still seeking volunteers for the event. Those interested should message Brown through the Rexburg Black Student Union Instagram page.