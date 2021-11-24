Home News Rexburg prepares for Thanksgiving morning
Rexburg prepares for Thanksgiving morning

By Elise Forbes
The historic Rexburg Taberacle was built in 1911. Photo credit: Rexburg Fun Blog

Rexburg residents will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving at the city’s annual Thanksgiving Morning Celebration on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. The free community event will take place at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center.

A choir directed by Steve Dresen will provide festive music. Jaylene Nix and Riley Palmer will accompany the choir on the piano and historic pipe organ. A narrator will accompany the music, sharing a message centered around the importance of Thanksgiving.

“This little pipe organ that we have in the Tabernacle has a long history of sacrifice of people who, a long time ago, gave of their resources so we could have a pipe organ,” said Program Coordinator Gwyn Harris in an interview with the Rexburg Commons.

The Rexburg Arts website describes the music as, “majestic choral pieces imbued with deep gratitude and patriotic sentiment.”

Harris has been working on the event for decades, which is currently sponsored by The City of Rexburg and Rexburg Arts. She encourages residents to come by the Tabernacle and enjoy the 40-year-old Rexburg tradition.

More information on this Thanksgiving and other Rexburg events can be found here.

Elise Forbes
