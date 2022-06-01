Rexburg prepares for the dam run

On Friday, June 4, Rexburg will host its annual Teton Dam Marathon along with other races.

Multiple races will take place including the marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K. A Kids Race will also take place for younger children.

All participants who register will be required to pick up a packet at the Porter Park Beehive Pavilion anytime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Runners who will be running the full marathon or the first leg of the relay race will meet at 5 a.m. on race day at Madison Jr. High to load the buses where they will be taken to the Historical Teton Dam Site.

The last bus will depart at 5:30 a.m. The marathon and relay race will begin at 6:30 a.m.

The other races will start at Smith Park. The half marathon will begin at 7:30 a.m., the 10k at 8:00 a.m., the 5k at 8:30 and the Kids Race at noon.

For those still wanting to sign up, registration will close on June 2 at 6 p.m. and can be completed online. Prices for each of the races can also be found on the website.