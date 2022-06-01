Home News Rexburg prepares for the dam run
News

Rexburg prepares for the dam run

By Logan Buchanan
0
75
Banner promoting the Teton Dam Marathon. Photo credit: Logan Buchanan

On Friday, June 4, Rexburg will host its annual Teton Dam Marathon along with other races.

Multiple races will take place including the marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K. A Kids Race will also take place for younger children.

All participants who register will be required to pick up a packet at the Porter Park Beehive Pavilion anytime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Runners who will be running the full marathon or the first leg of the relay race will meet at 5 a.m. on race day at Madison Jr. High to load the buses where they will be taken to the Historical Teton Dam Site.

The last bus will depart at 5:30 a.m. The marathon and relay race will begin at 6:30 a.m.

The other races will start at Smith Park. The half marathon will begin at 7:30 a.m., the 10k at 8:00 a.m., the 5k at 8:30 and the Kids Race at noon.

For those still wanting to sign up, registration will close on June 2 at 6 p.m. and can be completed online. Prices for each of the races can also be found on the website.

Logan Buchanan
