Rexburg Temple officially reopens

On July 5, the Rexburg Temple reopened after being closed since April 11.

The Temple closed for remodeling and maintenance, forcing many students and Rexburg residents to travel down to Idaho Falls to do their temple sessions.

Many students, like Hannah Leavitt, a junior studying communication, did not have a car during the closure and were unable to travel to different temples without the help of their friends.

“It’s very relieving,” Leavitt said. “It’s just really nice that the Temple’s opening so that I can go when it’s closer and easier to access those blessings.”

Patrons can schedules sessions on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website. The Temple also offers a limited number of seats for walk-ins.