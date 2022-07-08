Home News Rexburg Temple officially reopens
News

Rexburg Temple officially reopens

By Braden Price
0
146
The sign in front of the Rexburg temple. Photo credit: Abby Wilwand

On July 5, the Rexburg Temple reopened after being closed since April 11.

The Temple closed for remodeling and maintenance, forcing many students and Rexburg residents to travel down to Idaho Falls to do their temple sessions.

Many students, like Hannah Leavitt, a junior studying communication, did not have a car during the closure and were unable to travel to different temples without the help of their friends.

“It’s very relieving,” Leavitt said. “It’s just really nice that the Temple’s opening so that I can go when it’s closer and easier to access those blessings.”

Patrons can schedules sessions on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ website. The Temple also offers a limited number of seats for walk-ins.

Previous articleKayathlon: A race to the bend
Next articleBREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire
Braden Price
RELATED ARTICLES
News

BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

Grace Angus - 0
The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
Read more
News

Kayathlon: A race to the bend

Julia Ritchie - 0
Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
Read more
News

Rexburg prepares for a soapy day

Logan Buchanan - 0
The suds await.
Read more

Most Popular

BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

News Grace Angus - 0
The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
Read more

Rexburg Temple officially reopens

News Braden Price - 0
After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
Read more

Kayathlon: A race to the bend

News Julia Ritchie - 0
Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
Read more

Spring 2022 Senior Showcase: Gamers against cancer and the man who made it

Features Ruben Rodriguez - 0
A BYU-Idaho communication senior takes a stand against cancer.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
    Read more

    Rexburg Temple officially reopens

    News Braden Price - 0
    After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
    Read more

    Kayathlon: A race to the bend

    News Julia Ritchie - 0
    Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

    News Grace Angus - 0
    The Madison Fire Department focuses on protecting neighboring structures from a pawn shop that caught fire.
    Read more

    Rexburg Temple officially reopens

    News Braden Price - 0
    After almost four months of being closed, the Rexburg Temple officially opened its doors again.
    Read more

    Kayathlon: A race to the bend

    News Julia Ritchie - 0
    Jump in the water with the annual Kayathalon.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv