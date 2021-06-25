Rexburg to host first Pride event

On June 26, Rexburg will host its first Pride event at Porter Park, celebrating Pride month. This event is organized by Flourish Point, Rexburg’s LGBTQ resource center.

According to the Flourish Point website, their mission is to “provide compassionate, evidence-based, accessible, and affordable mental health care and support services for minorities and people who identify (or are questioning) as LGBTQ+ and their families.”

The website also features a quote from the song “I’ll Walk With You,” from the Children’s Songbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The organization wants to prove that you can be a member of the Church and still support the Pride event.

“In one of our first meetings, we wanted to make sure that it was clear this is an event for the LGBTQ community, and also, we wanted Rexburg to be involved,” said Brooks McFadden, the marketing advisory board chair for Flourish Point. “We wanted to make sure people understand this is a harmless event; this is an event that’s all about promoting greater love and understanding for each other.”

Flourish Point focuses on issues such as depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies by offering services such as counseling.

In addition to therapy, the organization seeks to help people feel comfortable in their own skin. They offer a gender-affirming closet where individuals can get clothes that they feel comfortable in. Flourish Point also has a pantry that provides basic needs, such as food, hygienic supplies, shampoo and toilet paper.



They offer subsidized therapy to clients outside of the LGBTQ spectrum and have options for individual and group therapy.

“Our overall mission is to be an LGBTQ+ resource center, we have found that there is a need in this community,” McFadden said.

McFadden said it’s important for people to be able to feel comfortable being themselves.

“There’s nothing wrong with them,” McFadden said. “They are whole, they are perfect, and they are great. If you are a part of the LGBTQ community, you’re totally normal. You’re a good person and you are valued and you deserve the same happiness and success as everybody else.”

The website states it’s important now more than ever to unite and show acceptance and love for members of our LGBTQ community.

He addressed concerns that members of the Church may have when talking about pride.

“We understand that Rexburg Pride can feel and sound intimidating,” McFadden said. “There are a lot of misconceptions regarding pride events and regarding the LGBTQ+ community. We want to clarify and we want to resolve those concerns, and let people know, this is an event for all to be able to celebrate LGBTQ individuals in a way they have never been able to celebrate themselves.”

According to an Instagram post, Flourish Point has hired security for the event because of some minor concerns.

Register for the event here.