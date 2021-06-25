Home News Rexburg to host first Pride event
NewsProjects

Rexburg to host first Pride event

By Charity May
0
404
Photo credit: Grace Wride

On June 26, Rexburg will host its first Pride event at Porter Park, celebrating Pride month. This event is organized by Flourish Point, Rexburg’s LGBTQ resource center.

According to the Flourish Point website, their mission is to “provide compassionate, evidence-based, accessible, and affordable mental health care and support services for minorities and people who identify (or are questioning) as LGBTQ+ and their families.”

The website also features a quote from the song “I’ll Walk With You,” from the Children’s Songbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The organization wants to prove that you can be a member of the Church and still support the Pride event.

“In one of our first meetings, we wanted to make sure that it was clear this is an event for the LGBTQ community, and also, we wanted Rexburg to be involved,” said Brooks McFadden, the marketing advisory board chair for Flourish Point. “We wanted to make sure people understand this is a harmless event; this is an event that’s all about promoting greater love and understanding for each other.”

Flourish Point focuses on issues such as depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies by offering services such as counseling.

In addition to therapy, the organization seeks to help people feel comfortable in their own skin. They offer a gender-affirming closet where individuals can get clothes that they feel comfortable in. Flourish Point also has a pantry that provides basic needs, such as food, hygienic supplies, shampoo and toilet paper.

They offer subsidized therapy to clients outside of the LGBTQ spectrum and have options for individual and group therapy.

“Our overall mission is to be an LGBTQ+ resource center, we have found that there is a need in this community,” McFadden said.

McFadden said it’s important for people to be able to feel comfortable being themselves.

“There’s nothing wrong with them,” McFadden said. “They are whole, they are perfect, and they are great. If you are a part of the LGBTQ community, you’re totally normal. You’re a good person and you are valued and you deserve the same happiness and success as everybody else.”

The website states it’s important now more than ever to unite and show acceptance and love for members of our LGBTQ community.

He addressed concerns that members of the Church may have when talking about pride.

“We understand that Rexburg Pride can feel and sound intimidating,” McFadden said. “There are a lot of misconceptions regarding pride events and regarding the LGBTQ+ community. We want to clarify and we want to resolve those concerns, and let people know, this is an event for all to be able to celebrate LGBTQ individuals in a way they have never been able to celebrate themselves.”

According to an Instagram post, Flourish Point has hired security for the event because of some minor concerns.

Register for the event here.

Previous articleExperience talented diversity at Open Mic Night
Next articleMC Late Night offers fun weekly events for students
Charity May
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Rexburg residents plan to protest Saturday’s Pride event

Truman Burgess - 0
A group of "pro-family" Rexburg residents will protest the LGBTQ pride event this Saturday.
Read more
News

Rexburg’s plans for the 4th of July and more

Sabrina Benites - 0
City council met to discuss 4th of July and other upcoming events.
Read more
News

Flourish Point prepares for Rexburg Pride event

Sabrina Benites - 0
A Pride event will be hosted on June 26.
Read more

Most Popular

Rexburg residents plan to protest Saturday’s Pride event

News Truman Burgess - 0
A group of "pro-family" Rexburg residents will protest the LGBTQ pride event this Saturday.
Read more

5 ways to improve your writing skills

Campus Ashton Mackay - 0
Take your writing skills from average to great with these 5 simple steps to better your writing.
Read more

When will my life begin?

Campus Eden Burke - 0
How does one live in the present while planning for their future?
Read more

Discover farm central

Photo Mary Schettler - 0
Did you know that there is another building for classes away from campus? Find out more here.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Rexburg residents plan to protest Saturday’s Pride event

    News Truman Burgess - 0
    A group of "pro-family" Rexburg residents will protest the LGBTQ pride event this Saturday.
    Read more

    5 ways to improve your writing skills

    Campus Ashton Mackay - 0
    Take your writing skills from average to great with these 5 simple steps to better your writing.
    Read more

    When will my life begin?

    Campus Eden Burke - 0
    How does one live in the present while planning for their future?
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Rexburg residents plan to protest Saturday’s Pride event

    News Truman Burgess - 0
    A group of "pro-family" Rexburg residents will protest the LGBTQ pride event this Saturday.
    Read more

    5 ways to improve your writing skills

    Campus Ashton Mackay - 0
    Take your writing skills from average to great with these 5 simple steps to better your writing.
    Read more

    When will my life begin?

    Campus Eden Burke - 0
    How does one live in the present while planning for their future?
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv