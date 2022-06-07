Home News Rexburg volunteers prepare to show Pride in 2022
By Madeline Milton
LGBTQ and trans flags. Photo credit: Madeline Milton

Pride Month 2022 is just around the corner, and volunteers are gathering plans for the Rexburg Pride event taking place on Saturday, June 11, at Porter Park.

According to a press release, the theme for this year’s Pride is “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” chosen by Steve Moa, a member of the Rexburg Pride planning committee. Visitors can expect a community art project, vendors, family-friendly activities and a luau experience with hula and Samoan fire knife dancing.

“Luaus bring together people of all faiths, cultures, nationalities, creeds, etc. to celebrate Aloha,” Moa said. “Aloha means many things, but most importantly, love.”

The event is hosted by community non-profit organization Flourish Point, which works to support the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ individuals and families in Rexburg.

Flourish Point is located on Main Street and will be sponsoring the event.
Flourish Point is located on Main Street and will be sponsoring the event. Photo credit: Madeline Milton

“We wanted the theme of the event to match our mission of providing help, hope, and happiness to LGBTQ+ people,” said Brooks McFadden, the marketing director and board member of Flourish Point. “That’s why the name of the event stems from Israel ‘IZ’ Kamakawiwoʻole’s rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World, which contains a message of a hopeful future and a happy present.”

The first Rexburg Pride was hosted by Flourish Point on June 26, 2021. According to the press release, they had expected a turnout of around 200 to 300 people but were surprised with a crowd of almost 1,500.

Volunteers craft decorations for Pride.
Volunteers craft decorations for Pride. Photo credit: Madeline Milton

“It was kind of a trailblazing opportunity,” McFadden said. “The theme of last year was to celebrate unity; we wanted to take an opportunity to provide education and bridge-building opportunities.”

To McFadden, pride is not about a sense of superiority, but more a sense of pride for who you are and being happy with yourself without shame.

“You don’t take pride in putting other people down,” McFadden said. “It’s being proud of somebody else sometimes.”

Caitlin Payne, a senior studying humanities at BYU-Idaho, did not always understand why Pride Month was important, but she now sees it as a way of helping people who are part of the LGBTQ community see the light in themselves.

“Everyone deserves to be celebrated in their entirety,” Payne said. “The fact that I can bring my whole self to the table and just exist honestly as I am is just huge.”

As a Rexburg local, McFadden hopes to spread the message of love and acceptance through this event.

“This is my hometown, and so I want to make sure you feel welcome home here,” McFadden said.

Madeline Milton
