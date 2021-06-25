Rexburg’s plans for the 4th of July and more

The Teton Dam Marathon finished with over 250 volunteers and 984 runners. There will be two more races in Rexburg in the near future: the Main Street Mile and the Foamy 5K.

The Main Street Mile is the family fun run taking place right before Rexburg’s 4th of July parade. The race will start at the intersection of W. Main St. and S. First East on July 3 before the parade begins at 10 a.m.

According to Rexburg.org, “Cost is $4 for ages 3 and up. Ages 2 and under/those in a stroller are included in their parent’s registration.” You can register for the race on their website.

The Foamy 5K is “soapy, foamy and fun,” according to Rexburg.org. The event will have foam cannons shooting at the runners. There will also be foam stations creating walls of bubble for runners to pass through. There will be a DJ for the pre-party event.

Tisha Flora, a city council member, shared her love for the Foamy 5K.

“My family and I attended the event last year,” Flora said. “It’s super fun and there are big foam machines taller than you. I encourage everyone to go. You get blasted with bubbles at the end and it’s extremely fun.”

Registration for ages three and above is $25. You can sign up for the race here.

Rexburg’s second Art Stroll will be hosted July 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rexburg. There will be a $5 admission fee for a block of chalk to enter the art contest. Live music will be provided.

On June 23, the Rexburg Police department hosted a picnic with handicapped children. Over 300 attended this event. The local hospital provided their hospital carts for children to ride around in. The Rexburg Fire Department attended and provided a firetruck for kids to sit in.

“The police want the children to see them as friends rather than scary police people,” said Mayor Jerry Merrill.

Rexburg is looking for a location to host a safe house for survivors of human trafficking. They are teaming up with Dahlia’s Hope hoping to cut down trafficking rates and to facilitate recovery and rebuild survivors’ lives. The board will meet on June 28 to discuss plans for the facility.

As the 4th of July approaches, many Rexburg citizens are excited for the events occurring.

Rexburg will host Independence Day at Porter Park on July 3 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food, commercial booths and art booths will be offered. Band concerts and other activities can be expected.

On July 4, there will be a flag raising at 9:30 a.m. followed by the annual Rexburg Parade at 10 a.m. The parade will start at First N. and Fourth E. near Madison Junior High. It will head south on Fourth E. to Main Street, then to Second W. and finally turning to W. Fourth South ending the parade there.

The theme for parade floats this year will be “Crown Thy Good with Brotherhood.”

At night, fireworks will be blasted from three different locations: the Teton Golf Course, Rexburg Rapids and Madison Middle School. The firework show will start at 10 p.m. following along to music played on the radio station 99.1 FM.

The three locations are to prevent traffic and allow Rexburg residents to see the fireworks from anywhere.

To find out more about these events, visit Rexburg’s website.