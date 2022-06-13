Rexburg’s skate scene: A built-in family

From baggy jeans to checkered Vans, skateboarding culture remains similar worldwide. But nestled in the small town of Rexburg, the atmosphere at the skatepark is a little different than normal, thanks to a strong religious influence and college-town atmosphere.

Mason Clark, a junior studying communication, is one student who lives to skate. Clark spends his free time making skateboarding videos and found it to be his passion.

“I love the skate scene in Rexburg because I feel like I am surrounded by a lot of people I go to school with,” Clark said. “I like that because we all have common ground … no matter how old you are or what level of skateboarding you are in, we can all connect.”

Rexburg’s skate culture runs strong, according to Clark.

“There’s definitely a culture at the skatepark, just like any anywhere,” Clark explained. “Everybody is automatically friends.”

Kalani Azabache, a student studying communication, is also a skater in the Rexburg area.

“I love the skate scene in Rexburg because we are all part of the same team despite our differences,” Azabache said. “There are a lot of young high school kids that come skate with us and it’s fun to hang out with them because they are learning.”

Azabache, otherwise known as “the man that falls the most”, loves the encouraging atmosphere at the park.

“Even when I take the gnarliest slams, everyone still motivates and encourages me to get back up,” Azabache said. “When I do land, everyone is super excited. It’s such a fun time to skate in Rexburg, everyone is like your family there.”

However, nothing comes perfect. Clark and Azabache shed some light on improvements that could be made to the Rexburg skatepark.

“I’ll be completely honest, I love the skatepark at Rexburg, but it’s definitely not made by professionals,” Clark said. “There are a lot of cracks everywhere — I feel like it’s made poorly.”

With chipped concrete and awkward placement, the park is not easy to skate.

“I love skating there with all my heart, but there are a couple of things they could get better,” Azabache said. “The transitions of the park are not the best, I wish it had a better flow to it. I feel like it appeals more to … the regular stance. For us goofy footers, we have to adapt to it.”

Despite its cracks and bumpy transitions, the skatepark holds a special place for Rexburg locals and BYU-Idaho college students.

“I still love the park,” Azabache said. “I’ll still skate there whenever I can.”

Click here to see one of Clark’s videos.