Home Features Rexburg's skate scene: A built-in family
Features

Rexburg’s skate scene: A built-in family

By Isabelle Justice
0
161
Boardgrab from Rexburg local. Photo credit: Enoch (Sonny) Justice

From baggy jeans to checkered Vans, skateboarding culture remains similar worldwide. But nestled in the small town of Rexburg, the atmosphere at the skatepark is a little different than normal, thanks to a strong religious influence and college-town atmosphere.

Mason Clark, a junior studying communication, is one student who lives to skate. Clark spends his free time making skateboarding videos and found it to be his passion.

“I love the skate scene in Rexburg because I feel like I am surrounded by a lot of people I go to school with,” Clark said. “I like that because we all have common ground … no matter how old you are or what level of skateboarding you are in, we can all connect.”

Rexburg’s skate culture runs strong, according to Clark.

“There’s definitely a culture at the skatepark, just like any anywhere,” Clark explained. Everybody is automatically friends.”

Kalani Azabache, a student studying communication, is also a skater in the Rexburg area.

“I love the skate scene in Rexburg because we are all part of the same team despite our differences,” Azabache said. “There are a lot of young high school kids that come skate with us and it’s fun to hang out with them because they are learning.”

Azabache, otherwise known as “the man that falls the most”, loves the encouraging atmosphere at the park.

5-0 grind from BYU-Idaho student.
5-0 grind from BYU-Idaho student. Photo credit: Enoch (Sonny) Justice

“Even when I take the gnarliest slams, everyone still motivates and encourages me to get back up,” Azabache said. “When I do land, everyone is super excited. It’s such a fun time to skate in Rexburg, everyone is like your family there.”

However, nothing comes perfect. Clark and Azabache shed some light on improvements that could be made to the Rexburg skatepark.

“I’ll be completely honest, I love the skatepark at Rexburg, but it’s definitely not made by professionals,” Clark said. “There are a lot of cracks everywhere — I feel like it’s made poorly.”

With chipped concrete and awkward placement, the park is not easy to skate.

“I love skating there with all my heart, but there are a couple of things they could get better,” Azabache said. “The transitions of the park are not the best, I wish it had a better flow to it. I feel like it appeals more to … the regular stance. For us goofy footers, we have to adapt to it.”

Despite its cracks and bumpy transitions, the skatepark holds a special place for Rexburg locals and BYU-Idaho college students.

“I still love the park,” Azabache said. “I’ll still skate there whenever I can.”

Click here to see one of Clark’s videos.

Previous articlePlowing the way to graduate school
Next articleVisual Society contest offers prizes for good design
Isabelle Justice
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Plowing the way to graduate school

Julia Ritchie - 0
Join the BYU-Idaho agriculture department for options to participate in undergraduate research.
Read more
Features

Rexburg community celebrates Pride

Julia Brunette - 0
How did Rexburg show Pride this year?
Read more
Campus

Every IBC group for Spring 2022

Isabelle Justice - 0
A rundown of the Integrated Business Core companies at BYU-I for the spring 2022 semester.
Read more

Most Popular

Manage your career with Management Society

Campus Isaac Hayes - 0
The most valuable thing you can gain from school is experience.
Read more

Visual Society contest offers prizes for good design

Campus Madeline Milton - 0
The Visual Society hosts a contest each semester open to all creative students to win expensive prizes.
Read more

Rexburg’s skate scene: A built-in family

Features Isabelle Justice - 0
BYU-I skateboarders share how the skate culture in Rexburg differs from their hometowns.
Read more

Plowing the way to graduate school

Campus Julia Ritchie - 0
Join the BYU-Idaho agriculture department for options to participate in undergraduate research.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Manage your career with Management Society

    Campus Isaac Hayes - 0
    The most valuable thing you can gain from school is experience.
    Read more

    Visual Society contest offers prizes for good design

    Campus Madeline Milton - 0
    The Visual Society hosts a contest each semester open to all creative students to win expensive prizes.
    Read more

    Rexburg’s skate scene: A built-in family

    Features Isabelle Justice - 0
    BYU-I skateboarders share how the skate culture in Rexburg differs from their hometowns.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Manage your career with Management Society

    Campus Isaac Hayes - 0
    The most valuable thing you can gain from school is experience.
    Read more

    Visual Society contest offers prizes for good design

    Campus Madeline Milton - 0
    The Visual Society hosts a contest each semester open to all creative students to win expensive prizes.
    Read more

    Rexburg’s skate scene: A built-in family

    Features Isabelle Justice - 0
    BYU-I skateboarders share how the skate culture in Rexburg differs from their hometowns.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv