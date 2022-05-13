Rexburg’s very own ghostbuster

Preston Kay, a freshman studying theatre education, is more than just your everyday college student.

Kay is Rexburg’s first and finest ghostbuster, protecting the streets and busting the creeps all while pursuing higher education at BYU-Idaho.

In a sea of college students running rampant in Rexburg with their Nike sneakers and Hydro Flasks, Kay can be found patrolling the streets fully decked out in his homemade, custom ghostbuster uniform.

Kay’s primary inspiration for his suit was the 1986 TV show The Real Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters was a children’s sitcom about a team of bumbling detectives who investigate ghostly occurrences.

Kay is a method actor.

“It is not an outfit or a costume; it is my uniform for work,” Kay said. “To be a ghostbuster, you cannot simply wear the suit. You have to be a ghostbuster.”

Kay wears his suit as often as he can, whenever appropriate.

“We attend the same mission-prep class with Brother Ricks in the Taylor building every Monday and Wednesday,” said Brynlee Quass, a freshman majoring in marriage and family studies. “He turned up on a random Wednesday earlier in the semester dressed in full ghostbuster gear and pretended like everything was normal. It was wild.”

Kay shared that, as a ghostbuster protecting the streets of Rexburg, it is important to only bust the unfriendly ones.

“Unfortunately, I would not be able to turn up for sacrament like this,” Kay said. “That’s one spirit I would not like to bust.”

Kay finds great joy in making his costumes for his characters.

“My suit is at its fourth iteration. Suits prior have all been destroyed by either flame or through wear and tear,” Kay said. “Pack one (was) birthed from pieces of cardboard. In her first form, she looked great but had the limitations of being a cardboard-based life-form … Pack two was made out of polystyrene; however, she, too, met her untimely end when she melted from the hot glue that was used to bind her limbs together. Pack three combust into flames during one of her episodes. This inspired pack four to be constructed from flame-resistant fiberglass.”

On top of being Rexburg’s very own ghostbuster during the winter semester, Kay shared that he was also the first and hopefully only Predator from the blockbuster movie, Predator.

Kay aspires to perform in his own Hollywood blockbuster after pursuing his degree.

“I would not mind costume design or acting; however, I am partial to acting, especially in the sci-fi genre as it is my favorite genre of film,” Kay said.

Kay will be spending his spring working back in his hometown to eventually save up for his mission. He hopes to serve in the fall before returning to Rexburg.

“Unfortunately I will not be here during the spring semester to patrol the streets,” Kay said. “I will be embarking on my next chapter as a full-time missionary. I will be leaving my ghostbusting duties for a more holy one.”

Ghostbusting truly is a thankless job.