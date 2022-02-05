Ricks Volleyball is back

This season the Ricks Men’s Volleyball Club is looking to continue on the past year’s success and have another winning season. Many players from last year’s teams will be returning for the 2022 season.

According to The National Collegiate Volleyball Federation, Inc. (NCVF), the Ricks Men’s Volleyball Club is currently ranked 14th in the country.

The Ricks Men’s Volleyball Team has been playing together for two years and believes they finally have what it takes to win it all.

This year the team is led by outside hitter Justin Wong. He believes they are headed in the right direction and likes where they are at as a team entering the season.

“The first goal for the team is to maintain our ranking,” Wong said. “Right now, we are ranked 14th in the country and believe we can be in the top five by seasons end.”

The Ricks Volleyball Team started as a group of friends who were looking to have fun and play competitive volleyball.

“It turned into something we never could have imagined,” Wong said. “We are now traveling monthly to play against other volleyball clubs in places like Utah, Idaho and Colorado.”

Gavin Grant, the right-side hitter, joined the team to be a part of something special.

“I joined this team to not only get better at volleyball but (also) to be a part of something special and be proud of years down the road,” Grant said. “I believe we have a great team, and we can do some great things this year.”

The team is hoping to host a tournament in Rexburg sometime in the next few months.

The team’s Instagram is the place to go to find the team’s schedule and watch live feeds of the tournaments they play.