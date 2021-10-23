Rock climbing in the dark

Come join The Rock Gym in Rexburg for their first blackout event.

The event will be hosted on Friday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. There will be two bundle deals going on: $6 for movies and popcorn or $18 for movies, popcorn, a headlamp and climbing gear.

“There will be lots of extra staff, including myself, at the event to make sure everyone is safe,” said Lydia Bowman, a senior studying communication. “The lights will be completely turned off in the gym, hence the blackout title of the event.”

The staff will play a family-friendly movie, Monster House, at 8:30 p.m., followed by Lights Out for the adults.

“It’s a little bit scary, so I think people facing their fears and going into the unknown a little more will be fun to watch,” said John Baker, a junior studying business finance.

More information on the blackout event and future events can be found on The Rock Gym’s website or Instagram.