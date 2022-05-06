Roll to this month’s Art Stroll at the Romance Theatre

Rexburg will be hosting the art stroll on Friday, May 6 from 5-8 p.m.

The art stroll is a reoccurring event on the first Friday of every month.

“The art stroll is a free event being held in the Rexburg Romance Theatre,” said Carly Paul, the events manager for Rexburg Cultural Arts. “The art stroll is here to show art from Jonny Tanner, who will be displaying his art as well as giving presentations at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30. We also have a student artist named Scott Sweet, who will be in the back of the theatre displaying his art and answering questions the whole time of the event.”

Paul has also done a podcast with the main artist, Jonny Tanner.

Additionally, the art stroll will be hosting a piñata making contest where people can vote on their favorite piñata for the Cinco de Mayo celebration, which will be held the following day on Saturday, May 7.

“I will be going to the art stroll with a friend,” said Bingham Moloney, a sophomore studying political science. “I’m excited to see the local art and peruse.”

The Art Stroll has been around for one year, but it has not been able to be held as frequently as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions; however, as restrictions are being lifted, the leaders of the event are hoping to continue its operation on a monthly basis. Paul hopes to have the event in different venues around Rexburg in the future.

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.