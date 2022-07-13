Home Campus Saddle up at Harriman State Park
CampusNews

Saddle up at Harriman State Park

By Olivia Weaver
0
149
Horses lined up at Dry Ridge Outfitters. Photo credit: Delaney Lanham

Take a break from studying for finals and enjoy an evening horseback ride at Harriman State Park.

On July 14, from 3:15-8 p.m., the BYU-Idaho Outdoor Recreation Department will be providing a horseback riding opportunity for BYU-I students and spouses.

BYU-I will team up with Dry Ridge Outfitters, a company that has been providing horseback rides at Harriman State Park and other parks in Southeast Idaho for over 70 years.

Transportation to the park, the entrance fee and the horses fee are all included with the purchase of a ticket.

According to the BYU-I website, “please be sure to bring bug spray, a jacket for cool evenings and a sense of adventure.”

Tickets are available online or at the bookstore ticket office.

Previous articleCrush: Rexburg’s artisanal drink shop
Next articleCOLUMN: Why the best self-help book I’ve read is also a children’s book
Olivia Weaver
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Exercise with a bath

Logan Buchanan - 0
Rexburg hosts its annual Foamy 5K.
Read more
Campus

Lost and Found: The biggest sale since 2020

Lupei Huang - 0
Student Support makes sure students at BYU-Idaho have a chance to reclaim lost treasures and find new ones through the Lost and Found Sale.
Read more
News

Citizens speak up and speak out for Rexburg’s future

Abigayl Finch - 0
Rexburg's City Council announced plans to build more apartments and other plans to improve the city.
Read more

Most Popular

Overcoming the odds: How Kevin Sandoval became BYU-I’s Ironman

Features Krysyan Edler - 0
Kevin Sandoval swam, biked and ran 70.3 miles to complete an Ironman 70.3 in Poland.
Read more

Exercise with a bath

News Logan Buchanan - 0
Rexburg hosts its annual Foamy 5K.
Read more

Lost and Found: The biggest sale since 2020

Campus Lupei Huang - 0
Student Support makes sure students at BYU-Idaho have a chance to reclaim lost treasures and find new ones through the Lost and Found Sale.
Read more

Former marketing professor announces giveaway for users of new app

Features Abigayl Finch - 0
Learn more about the MyQuickPitch app and how you can win a $20 Amazon gift card.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Overcoming the odds: How Kevin Sandoval became BYU-I’s Ironman

    Features Krysyan Edler - 0
    Kevin Sandoval swam, biked and ran 70.3 miles to complete an Ironman 70.3 in Poland.
    Read more

    Exercise with a bath

    News Logan Buchanan - 0
    Rexburg hosts its annual Foamy 5K.
    Read more

    Lost and Found: The biggest sale since 2020

    Campus Lupei Huang - 0
    Student Support makes sure students at BYU-Idaho have a chance to reclaim lost treasures and find new ones through the Lost and Found Sale.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Overcoming the odds: How Kevin Sandoval became BYU-I’s Ironman

    Features Krysyan Edler - 0
    Kevin Sandoval swam, biked and ran 70.3 miles to complete an Ironman 70.3 in Poland.
    Read more

    Exercise with a bath

    News Logan Buchanan - 0
    Rexburg hosts its annual Foamy 5K.
    Read more

    Lost and Found: The biggest sale since 2020

    Campus Lupei Huang - 0
    Student Support makes sure students at BYU-Idaho have a chance to reclaim lost treasures and find new ones through the Lost and Found Sale.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv