Saddle up at Harriman State Park

Take a break from studying for finals and enjoy an evening horseback ride at Harriman State Park.

On July 14, from 3:15-8 p.m., the BYU-Idaho Outdoor Recreation Department will be providing a horseback riding opportunity for BYU-I students and spouses.

BYU-I will team up with Dry Ridge Outfitters, a company that has been providing horseback rides at Harriman State Park and other parks in Southeast Idaho for over 70 years.

Transportation to the park, the entrance fee and the horses‘ fee are all included with the purchase of a ticket.

According to the BYU-I website, “please be sure to bring bug spray, a jacket for cool evenings and a sense of adventure.”

Tickets are available online or at the bookstore ticket office.