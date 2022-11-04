Sail to the Saints on the Seas Musical

On Nov. 3 and 7, there will be a musical, Saints on the Seas, in the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center.

The musical recounts stories of several Latter-day Saint pioneers who had to sail the seas to move to Zion during the period when thousands of Latter-day Saints were moving to Utah.

This musical is written by Cori Conners and Kurt Bestor. It also features the Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra and Community Choir.

Both performances will start at 7:30 p.m. This event requires a ticket to enter. Each ticket is $6 and is available to buy at Rexburg Arts.