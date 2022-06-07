SALT Contemporary Dance presents “PAN”

BYU-Idaho Center Stage and SALT Contemporary Dance Company will present PAN, an outdoor show, in the McKay Library Quad at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

Dancers from BYU-I, local community members and SALT professionals bring the story of Peter Pan alive through the power of contemporary dance.

Performers will take on classic characters like Peter and Wendy, as well as ensemble groups representing the lost kids, pirates, mermaids and fairies.

“BYU-Idaho Center Stage is excited to bring this professional and engaging outdoor dance experience to campus and involve both BYU-Idaho dance students as well as young dancers from studios across the Rexburg area,” said University Public Affairs Director Brett Crandall.

Founded in 2013, SALT is a contemporary dance organization based in Utah devoted to innovating communities with art and music. Other than professional dancers, anyone from ages eight to adult could audition by video for different roles in PAN.

Amy Baldauf, arts performances and tours coordinator, believes the play is unique and a great option for family events or date nights.

“There will be over 70 people who are performing during the course of the night,” Baldauf said. “Many of the adult roles are played by BYU-I students who auditioned independently.”

Tickets are on sale now online or at the ticket office inside the University Store. Tickets cost $10 for students and $15 for the public. The doors open at 7:30 p.m.

“This is such a wonderful event. I don’t think we’ve had a similar event like this before,” Baldauf said. “I am excited for everyone to come and watch it in person.”