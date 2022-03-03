Salt Lake City Stars reverse month-long losing streak

On Monday, the Salt Lake City Stars played against the Iowa Wolves. In a very close game, they won in the last minutes with a final score of 113-109. The Stars have lost games consistently since Feb. 4, so this win was huge for them.

The Salt Lake City Stars are the G-League team for the Utah Jazz. The G-league is the minor league.

Over the last several games, the Stars have lost within points of their opponents, constructing a very frustrating loss record. This game was different: they won. The players worked hard and didn’t give up until the final buzzer secured their win.

Nathan Peavy, the head coach for the Stars, believes that this win came from the team being able to keep their composure and their ability to focus on execution in the high-pressure, last few remaining minutes of the game.

“We’ve been really harping on taking your time making sure everything’s set up (and) organized and then attacking from there,” Peavy said. “So, I think that played a huge part.”

The Stars held the lead for most of the game. At the end of each of the first three quarters, they maintained a slight lead on the Wolves. During the fourth quarter, as tensions rose and players began moving faster and playing more aggressively, the Wolves pulled ahead, only to see the Stars stealing back the lead in the last several seconds of the match.

Peavy noticed a lot of his players having stellar games during Monday’s game. He especially recognized Jared Wilson-Frame, who shined as a player for Pittsburg during college. He played as the primary ball-handler of the night, and Peavy appreciated his ability to organize the other team members to carry out important plays.

Another player to watch was Xavier Sneed, who has a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz. He is new to the Salt Lake City Stars, but his defense helps the team.

“He’s played extremely hard,” Peavy said. “He’s very smart defensively. He’s our best defender, by far. And he just really puts a focus on defending the other players, the other team’s best player, and just integrating himself into our offensive system and picking his spots. Today he made a big shot for us.”

While defense was a big part of the win for the Stars, scoring points was obviously another huge factor. Yoeli Childs, Marques Bolden and Carsen Edwards led the team in points scored. Edwards has led the Stars this season in points scored and even earned a place among the top players in the league in regards to scoring points.

Edwards gives a lot of his personal credit to his teammates. He says that without him, the progress he makes wouldn’t be possible.

“Obviously I have a lot more work to do and (I’m) still going to work to get better, but with my teammates and time I put in, I think that that helps (me improve),” Edwards said.

As the point guard for his team, he really relies on his teammates to be open and have his back on defense.

When asked which players really took lead in the victory at Monday’s game, he said it was completely a team effort.

“I just think we were able to get together,” Edwards explained. “I think (it) was important for us being able to get stops and finish out possessions. That’s one thing we’ve been trying to focus on.”

The Stars hope to continue to win and work on small parts of their game to lead to big improvements.

“I think you can always improve execution. It’s something that we’ve been battling (this) season,” Peavy said. “It’s about the little small details in how can you can execute them at crucial parts of the game. That gets you over the hump, and I think we displayed that today.”