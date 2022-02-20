Save money and support fellow students

The BYU-Idaho University Store is planning many sales to help students save money on books, supplies, clothing and more. In the next three months, the University Store plans to run several events and giveaways to help students save money and enjoy their college experience.

University Store Director Brent Ashcraft said, “Our goal is to help students save money when getting their school supplies.”

Here are the upcoming events that the University Store will be having:

Two for Twosday Sale

This one-day sale on Tuesday, 2/22/22, will see lots of different sales. Discounts like Two-for-$22, $22 and $2.22 will be available for a wide variety of items. Some of these marked-down items will include notebooks, mugs and tumblers, certain articles of clothing and many others. There will also be a raffle for anyone who wants to enter and the winner will receive a free backpack from the store.

Spring-Cleaning Sale

From March 14-19, there will be a large “Spring-Cleaning” sale throughout the store. The store will be going through its inventory and placing many items on clearance. All of these items will be moved and placed in the front of the store so shoppers can find them easily.

Spirit Day Events

This is a monthly event that the University Store holds. On the first Friday of every month, anyone who is wearing a University spirit shirt gets a discount of 20% off any regular-priced items in the store. Also, when you purchase a spirit shirt you receive a discount of 20% off any other regular-priced items included in your purchase.

General Conference Sale

In order to help prepare for the upcoming annual general conference, the store will be placing items that pertain to conference on sale. From March 28 to April 1, items such as journals, dresses and skirts, games and puzzles, along with several other items will be placed on sale. All of these items will be discounted up to 25% off.

Print & Ceramic Sale

This is a sale that will take place from April 4-7 where students will have the opportunity to purchase art handmade by art and ceramics students. Throughout the whole semester, these students have been creating a number of projects; and now others can buy a piece of handmade art while also supporting up-and-coming artists.

Memorabilia Sale

The last sale of this winter semester will be the memorabilia sale that takes place from April 4-9. During this sale, students can find items like “class of 2022” shirts and other alumni items on sale. All BYU-I and Ricks College clothing and other memorabilia items will be 20% off.

For any future events or giveaways at the University Store, more information can be found on the store’s Instagram.